Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 November, 2020, 8:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump admin advances $10b defence sale to UAE

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

WASHINGTON, Nov 7: The U.S. State Department sent Congress an informal notification of plans to sell $10 billion of defence equipment, including precision-guided munitions, non-precision bombs and missiles to the United Arab Emirates, a U.S. congressional aide said on Friday.
The informal notification about the ordnance, which was sent to lawmakers late on Thursday, came just after President Donald Trump's administration informed Congress it planned to sell sophisticated armed aerial drones to the UAE, news first reported by Reuters.
The ordnance sale was first reported by CNN. A State Department spokesman declined comment, saying its policy was not to confirm or comment on proposed defence sales until Congress is formally notified.
Both of the recent informal notifications came on the heels of last week's notification of a potential sale of F-35 fighter jets to the Middle East country. Trump brokered a deal in September in which the UAE forged official ties with Israel.
The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations and House of Representatives Foreign Affairs committees - whose members have criticized UAE's role in civilian deaths in Yemen's civil war - review major weapons sales under an informal process before State sends its formal notification to the legislative branch.
Any deal the United States makes to sell weapons in the Middle East must satisfy decades of agreement with Israel that the U.S.-made equipment must not impair Israel's "qualitative military edge," guaranteeing U.S. weapons furnished to Israel are "superior in capability" to those sold to its neighbours.
For decades, the State Department has informally consulted with the Senate Foreign Relations and House Foreign Affairs committees before formally notifying Congress of sales, which affords lawmakers a chance to block them. Though lawmakers typically consider such deliberations sensitive and rarely speak publicly about them, Engel broke the news Congress had been informally notified.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-Afghan TV presenter killed
54pc turnout in Bihar last phase
Athens’ first mosque in 200yrs
Facebook shuts dozens of Myanmar pages over ‘inauthentic behaviour’
150 dead in Guatemala after storm
Trump admin advances $10b defence sale to UAE
China opposes US move to remove ETIM from terror list
GOP seeking to raise $6m to fund Trump legal challenges


Latest News
It’s time for US to heal, says US President-elect Biden
Third White House run lucky for 'Middle Class Joe'
Kamala Harris makes history
Djokovic clinches sixth year-end No. 1 ranking to tie Sampras
Biden wins US presidential election
Biden edges closer to win as Pennsylvania focus intensifies
Biden should not 'wrongfully' claim victory: Trump
Iran urges next US administration to learn from sanctions
Turkey fires central bank governor
Affiliated college students protest as DU indifferent to their demands
Most Read News
Bangladesh-origin Canadian gets life in prison for killing parents, sister
Woman killed as train hits bus in Gazipur; Rail services of northern region halted
Challenges of education during pandemic
68 gold bars found in Biman flight
13 more coronavirus deaths reported in country
Draft of data privacy and localization law is prepared: Palak
Lalmonirhat lynching: Prime accused arrested in Dhaka
2nd wave of C-19: Our responsibility
Biden wins US presidential election
Turkey-France relation goes downhill
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft