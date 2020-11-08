China opposes US move to remove ETIM from terror list





Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin expressed Beijing's "strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" to the move during a regular press briefing on Friday, reported Liu Zhen for South China Morning Post.

"ETIM is an internationally recognised terrorist organisation that seriously threatens the safety of China and the world....The US backtracking on its designation shows double standards - they are using the terrorist organisation to promote their own interests and holding back international cooperation on counterterrorism," said Wang.

A Chinese analyst said that the move could encourage attacks against China.

Li Wei, a counterterrorism expert from China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, a government-backed think tank in Beijing, termed the move 'irresponsible'.

"Against the current backdrop of increasing terrorist attacks in Europe, the US is applying double standards here....Not only is this decision irresponsible for international counterterrorism efforts, but it's also irresponsible in terms of its own national security," SCMP quoted Li.

The counterterrorism expert also speculated that the US move would send a message to ETIM and encourage its activities against China. -AFP















WASHINGTON, Nov 7: China accused the United States of applying 'double standards' following the state department's move to remove the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) from its list of terrorist organisations.Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin expressed Beijing's "strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" to the move during a regular press briefing on Friday, reported Liu Zhen for South China Morning Post."ETIM is an internationally recognised terrorist organisation that seriously threatens the safety of China and the world....The US backtracking on its designation shows double standards - they are using the terrorist organisation to promote their own interests and holding back international cooperation on counterterrorism," said Wang.A Chinese analyst said that the move could encourage attacks against China.Li Wei, a counterterrorism expert from China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, a government-backed think tank in Beijing, termed the move 'irresponsible'."Against the current backdrop of increasing terrorist attacks in Europe, the US is applying double standards here....Not only is this decision irresponsible for international counterterrorism efforts, but it's also irresponsible in terms of its own national security," SCMP quoted Li.The counterterrorism expert also speculated that the US move would send a message to ETIM and encourage its activities against China. -AFP