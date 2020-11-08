Biden vows virus action on ‘day one’



Joe Biden supporters celebrate near the fence a Lafayette square next to the White House, on November 6 as protesters demand that every vote be counted during a rally. photo : AFP

Global infections have surged past 49 million and Europe has become the new pandemic epicentre in recent weeks with more than 300,000 deaths -- nearly a quarter of the global total.

More than 127,000 new infections were reported in the US on Friday, the third straight day of record cases, as votes from the bitterly fought election were still being counted.

No winner has been declared but Biden promised he would not waste time in addressing the pandemic if he is victorious.

"I want everyone, everyone to know on day one we're going to put our plan to control this virus into action," the Democrat said.

The infection figures came as President Donald Trump, who survived a bout of Covid-19 in October and has been widely criticized over his handling of the crisis, trailed his Democratic challenger in the vote count.

US cases are fast approaching 10 million, with more than 236,000 deaths, and the pandemic has hammered the world's biggest economy, leaving millions jobless.

Trump has been a vocal opponent of lockdown measures, citing their impact on the economy, and has repeatedly clashed with his own government's experts over coronavirus policy.

Unlike Biden, Trump held massive campaign rallies ahead of the November 3 vote, insisting the US was "rounding the turn" despite the virus surges.

Meanwhile, Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to Joe Biden as president-elect on Friday before the presidential race was formally called for the Democratic candidate.

'This morning it is clear that the Biden-Harris ticket will win the White House,' she said of Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia - two states President Donald Trump cannot win without - and it put him on the cusp of victory. But the race has not been called yet.

'How exciting it is to come before you today with Joe Biden having the tremendous mandate that he has,' Pelosi told reporters on Capitol Hill. 'And that pretty soon the hyphen will be gone from vice president to President Elect Joe Biden - a happy day for our country.' 'Joe Biden is a unifier, because he is determined to bring people together. Because he respects all points of view,' she added. -AFP, MAIL ONLINE















WASHINGTON, Nov 7: The United States reported record new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row, as Joe Biden vowed to act against the pandemic on "day one" if he wins the presidential election in the world's worst-hit nation.Global infections have surged past 49 million and Europe has become the new pandemic epicentre in recent weeks with more than 300,000 deaths -- nearly a quarter of the global total.More than 127,000 new infections were reported in the US on Friday, the third straight day of record cases, as votes from the bitterly fought election were still being counted.No winner has been declared but Biden promised he would not waste time in addressing the pandemic if he is victorious."I want everyone, everyone to know on day one we're going to put our plan to control this virus into action," the Democrat said.The infection figures came as President Donald Trump, who survived a bout of Covid-19 in October and has been widely criticized over his handling of the crisis, trailed his Democratic challenger in the vote count.US cases are fast approaching 10 million, with more than 236,000 deaths, and the pandemic has hammered the world's biggest economy, leaving millions jobless.Trump has been a vocal opponent of lockdown measures, citing their impact on the economy, and has repeatedly clashed with his own government's experts over coronavirus policy.Unlike Biden, Trump held massive campaign rallies ahead of the November 3 vote, insisting the US was "rounding the turn" despite the virus surges.Meanwhile, Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to Joe Biden as president-elect on Friday before the presidential race was formally called for the Democratic candidate.'This morning it is clear that the Biden-Harris ticket will win the White House,' she said of Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. Biden took the lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia - two states President Donald Trump cannot win without - and it put him on the cusp of victory. But the race has not been called yet.'How exciting it is to come before you today with Joe Biden having the tremendous mandate that he has,' Pelosi told reporters on Capitol Hill. 'And that pretty soon the hyphen will be gone from vice president to President Elect Joe Biden - a happy day for our country.' 'Joe Biden is a unifier, because he is determined to bring people together. Because he respects all points of view,' she added. -AFP, MAIL ONLINE