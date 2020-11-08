Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 November, 2020, 8:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Military vets displeased with Trump’s attacks on mail votes

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

WASHINGTON, Nov 7:  President Donald Trump has held himself up as a champion of US troops without rival. Now, with his presidency on the line, he's casting suspicion on a tool of participatory democracy - the mail-in ballot - that has allowed US military personnel to vote while serving far from home since the War of 1812.
The president has shouted from Twitter to "STOP THE COUNT" and levelled unsubstantiated charges that "surprise ballot dumps" after election night are helping rival Democrat Joe Biden "steal" the election.
All the while, Trump insists that military voters' mail-in ballots must be counted. He even suggested on Friday - without presenting evidence - that some troops' mail-in ballots have gone "missing."
In his dizzying effort to sow doubt about the integrity of the vote, Trump has been all over the map on mail-in voting. The broadsides have unsettled many veterans and former military brass who saw voting by mail as a tether to their civic duty when serving abroad.
"Officials at all levels including in the Congress need to say to the president 'Sir, you need to exercise the same patience that the rest of the nation does,'" said retired Navy Adm. Steve Abbot, who later served as deputy homeland security adviser in the George W. Bush administration.
Abbot is a member of Count Every Hero, a coalition of top military brass advocating for service members' votes to be protected and properly tallied. He added: "It doesn't help this democracy for (Trump) to continue to sound this alarm. It's inappropriate."
It's unclear exactly how many mail-in military ballots remain uncounted in the undecided battleground states that will determine who will be the next president. More than 250,000 US service members cast mail-in ballots in 2016 and even more were expected to vote by mail this time.
In the 2016 presidential election, Georgia received more than 5,600 ballots from uniformed service members; North Carolina received nearly 11,000; Pennsylvania nearly 7,800 and Nevada about 2,700, according to the US Elections Assistance Commission.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-Afghan TV presenter killed
54pc turnout in Bihar last phase
Athens’ first mosque in 200yrs
Facebook shuts dozens of Myanmar pages over ‘inauthentic behaviour’
150 dead in Guatemala after storm
Trump admin advances $10b defence sale to UAE
China opposes US move to remove ETIM from terror list
GOP seeking to raise $6m to fund Trump legal challenges


Latest News
It’s time for US to heal, says US President-elect Biden
Third White House run lucky for 'Middle Class Joe'
Kamala Harris makes history
Djokovic clinches sixth year-end No. 1 ranking to tie Sampras
Biden wins US presidential election
Biden edges closer to win as Pennsylvania focus intensifies
Biden should not 'wrongfully' claim victory: Trump
Iran urges next US administration to learn from sanctions
Turkey fires central bank governor
Affiliated college students protest as DU indifferent to their demands
Most Read News
Bangladesh-origin Canadian gets life in prison for killing parents, sister
Woman killed as train hits bus in Gazipur; Rail services of northern region halted
Challenges of education during pandemic
68 gold bars found in Biman flight
13 more coronavirus deaths reported in country
Draft of data privacy and localization law is prepared: Palak
Lalmonirhat lynching: Prime accused arrested in Dhaka
2nd wave of C-19: Our responsibility
Biden wins US presidential election
Turkey-France relation goes downhill
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft