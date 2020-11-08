

Zverev beats Wawrinka to set up Nadal semi-final

The 23-year-old German, who is seeking a third straight title after back-to-back victories on home soil in Cologne, edged out Wawrinka 6-3, 7-6 (7/1).

"From my side I thought it was a pretty good match," said Zverev.









"Definitely happy to be in the semis and it'll be an interesting one tomorrow (Saturday against Nadal)... A lot of people are looking forward to that and I am too."

Fourth seed Zverev has won 11 consecutive matches since losing in the French Open last 16 to Italian youngster Jannik Sinner.

He has a 5-1 losing record against Nadal, but won their last meeting at last year's ATP Tour Finals, which was also played on an indoor hard court.

