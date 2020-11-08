Video
Sunday, 8 November, 2020
Guardiola downplays L’pool clash

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

LONDON, NOV 7: Pep Guardiola has compared Manchester City's Premier League challenge with the US presidential election in a bid to downplay the impact of Sunday's clash with Liverpool, pointing out "all the votes must be counted".
City and Liverpool have been the two dominant sides in England for the past three years, with the Reds running away with the league last season after back-to-back titles for Guardiola's men.
However, with City just six games into their league season and every team in the top-flight having dropped points in at least two games so far, Guardiola believes he must steer his side into contention over the long haul.
"It's an important game, but like the presidential elections in the United States of America, all the votes must be counted," he said at his pre-match press conference on Friday. "So there are a lot of points to play (for)."
Liverpool's title defence has been rocked by a long-term knee injury to talismanic defender Virgil van Dijk.
The Dutchman is expected to miss the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury similar to that suffered by Aymeric Laporte last season that derailed City's season.
Guardiola, though, believes the Anfield side showed their strength with a 5-0 thrashing of Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday.    -AFP


