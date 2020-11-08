Video
Sunday, 8 November, 2020
Kishoreganj district reach final round of JFA football

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Kishoreganj district emerged venue champions to reach the final round of the JFA U-14 National Women's Football Championship eliminating host Mymensingh district by a solitary goal held today at the Rafiquddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh.
In the day's match, Kanon Khatun broke the deadlock scoring the all-important goal for Kishoreganj in the 42nd minute of the match.
Earlier, on Friday, Rangpur, Khagrachari and Satkhira districts emerged venue champions to reach the final round of the Championship.
At Dinajpur district stadium in Dinajpur, Rangpur District blanked Panchagarh district by 3-0 goals.
At Lazmi district stadium in Laxmipur, Khagrachari district defeated Brahmanbaria district by 2-0 goals.    -BSS


