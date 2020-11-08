

Walton gives warm reception to eight SSC passed woman booters

The booters who passed SSC this year are defender Akhi Khatun, striker Rituparna Chakma, Sajeda Khatun, Rehana Akter, Sirat Jahan Swapna, Shamsunnahar Sr, Anai Mogini and Mahfuza Khatun.

Six of them were present in the reception programme on the day. Walton Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar handed over smart phones to the woman booters there.

BFF President Kazi M Salahuddin, Vice-President Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan Manik, FIFA council member and BFF Women's football committee chairperson Mahfuza Akter Kiron, BFF General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, BFF Technical Director Paul Thomas Smalley and Walton officials attended the programme.















