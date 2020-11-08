Video
Fitness level much improved now: Sabuj

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

National striker Tawhidul Alam Sabuj on Saturday said their fitness level has much improved compared to the first day's training session.
"We have been training from the last fourteen days and today we've all played a sixty minutes duration practice match ourselves on the big field … we could not play any practice match due to coronavirus in the last seven months …. The coach just wanted to see what is the playing condition of the players now, said Sabuj after the national team's training session at the Bangabandhu National Stadium today.
"I must say that the fitness level of us has much improved compared to the first day's training session… we have almost covered ninety percent of the fitness level… we were playing quick football … The problem which we had faced in the practice match is ball controlling…. otherwise everything was all right in the practice match,".
Quoting Salahuddin's message to the players for the Nepal matches Sabuj replying to a question said: "Long time you have not been in the game so your fitness level will not be good at this moment, your condition is the same as that of the Nepal team."    -BSS


