Aslam team emerged champions in 97-99 Fitness First Futsal Tournament

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Staff Correspondent

Sheikh Mohammad Aslam team pose with the champions trophy of the 97-99 Fitness First Futsal Tournament on Friday.

Sheikh Mohammad Aslam team emerged champions in the 97-99 Fitness First Futsal Tournament beating Rumman Bin Wali Sabbir team in tie-breaker by 3-2 goals in the final at chef's table courtside at Satarkul in Dhaka on Friday night.
The tournament was organised by Facebook based SSC-97?HSC-99 batch, a 28 thousand members group across the country.
A total of Six franchise teams following the legend footballer's Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, Kayser Hamid, Alfaz Ahmed, Imtiaz Ahmed Nakib, Rumman Bin Wali Sabbir, and late Munem Munna team participated in the tournament.
Thousands of supporters were present in the courtside playground to support their team.
Md Imranul Islam Rony, the goalkeeper of the Sheikh Mohammad Aslam team, was adjudged the man of the final while his fellow Gopal Poddar named the best player of the tournament. Rumman Bin Wali Sabbir team was adjudged the best supporters team.
Earlier in the day's semifinals, Rumman Bin Wali Sabbir team beat Alfaz Ahmed team by 2-1goals while the Sheikh Mohammad Aslam team defeated Imtiaz Ahmed Nakib team in tie-breaker by 2-1 goals at the same venue.
Former national team members also legend footballer Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, Kayser Hamid, Alfaz Ahmed, Imtiaz Ahmed Nakib, Rumman Bin Wali Sabbir, and late Munem Munna's wife Yasmin Monem Surovi were present in the prize-giving ceremony and distributed the trophies and prize money among the champions and runner-up teams.


