Mashrafe unsure, fitness not bar for Shakib





Mashrafe was advised to communicate with BCB physios and the update is Mash is not fit enough. So, he is not going to give fitness test and estimated time of his recovery is yet to be known and there is nothing to get upset if his return in cricket delayed further.

"The report we have got from our physio is that Mashrafe is not fit right now," BCB's Cricket Ops Chairman Akram Khan informed journalists on Saturday. "He'll inform us as and when he'll be fit".

"He is not considered for fitness test because of his unfit condition," Akram revealed the reason for not keeping in the list of players for fitness test.

Another legendary cricketer Shakib Al Hasan was also out of cricket and it was for longer period comparing to Mashrafe since Shakib was under 12-month embargo, who was freed on October 29. Shakib however, was named for the 1st slot of the fitness session since BCB thinks that the all-rounder has ability to cope with the issues earlier than any other player.

"Shakib was out of the country, but he is such a high class player that fitness will not be a bar for him," BCB official, also former captain of Bangladesh cricket team, remarked confidently.

BCB's chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu and his colleague Habibul Bashar recently showed their rigidness and they showed indifferent mindset even for heavyweight names. Akram atone the same note. He said, "We have a standard of fitness and everyone must be within the range of that standard".

"Since Shakib came from abroad and he was not in action for a long time, I think, his fitness graph will grow higher if he gets time. So we are not at all worried about it," he revealed his belief.















