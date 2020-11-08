Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 November, 2020, 8:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Mashrafe unsure, fitness not bar for Shakib

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Sports Reporter

Name of former skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was absent in the 113-man list for fitness test, which surprised huge fan-followers of him. It was heard that Mashrafe was in self-quarantine than since both of his son and daughter reported Covid-19 positive. Besides, he sustained injury during individual practice by his own accord couple of weeks back.
Mashrafe was advised to communicate with BCB physios and the update is Mash is not fit enough. So, he is not going to give fitness test and estimated time of his recovery is yet to be known and there is nothing to get upset if his return in cricket delayed further.
"The report we have got from our physio is that Mashrafe is not fit right now," BCB's Cricket Ops Chairman Akram Khan informed journalists on Saturday. "He'll inform us as and when he'll be fit".
"He is not considered for fitness test because of his unfit condition," Akram revealed the reason for not keeping in the list of players for fitness test.
Another legendary cricketer Shakib Al Hasan was also out of cricket and it was for longer period comparing to Mashrafe since Shakib was under 12-month embargo, who was freed on October 29. Shakib however, was named for the 1st slot of the fitness session since BCB thinks that the all-rounder has ability to cope with the issues earlier than any other player.
"Shakib was out of the country, but he is such a high class player that fitness will not be a bar for him," BCB official, also former captain of Bangladesh cricket team, remarked confidently.
BCB's chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu and his colleague Habibul Bashar recently showed their rigidness and they showed indifferent mindset even for heavyweight names. Akram atone the same note. He said, "We have a standard of fitness and everyone must be within the range of that standard".
"Since Shakib came from abroad and he was not in action for a long time, I think, his fitness graph will grow higher if he gets time. So we are not at all worried about it," he revealed his belief.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zverev beats Wawrinka to set up Nadal semi-final
Nadal beats Carreno Busta to reach Paris Masters semis
Guardiola downplays L’pool clash
Man City, Liverpool's fallibilities promise wide open title race
Southampton go top, Burnley remain winless
Neymar out of Venezuela World Cup qualifier, 'hopeful' against Uruguay
Kishoreganj district reach final round of JFA football
Walton gives warm reception to eight SSC passed woman booters


Latest News
It’s time for US to heal, says US President-elect Biden
Third White House run lucky for 'Middle Class Joe'
Kamala Harris makes history
Djokovic clinches sixth year-end No. 1 ranking to tie Sampras
Biden wins US presidential election
Biden edges closer to win as Pennsylvania focus intensifies
Biden should not 'wrongfully' claim victory: Trump
Iran urges next US administration to learn from sanctions
Turkey fires central bank governor
Affiliated college students protest as DU indifferent to their demands
Most Read News
Bangladesh-origin Canadian gets life in prison for killing parents, sister
Woman killed as train hits bus in Gazipur; Rail services of northern region halted
Challenges of education during pandemic
68 gold bars found in Biman flight
13 more coronavirus deaths reported in country
Draft of data privacy and localization law is prepared: Palak
Lalmonirhat lynching: Prime accused arrested in Dhaka
2nd wave of C-19: Our responsibility
Biden wins US presidential election
Turkey-France relation goes downhill
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft