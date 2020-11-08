WC winning U19 players shine in HP intra-squad game





The HP squad, divided into two teams-Team A and Team B-took part in the game where Team B, led by Towhid Ridoy registered a six-wicket victory over Team A, led by Afif Hossain.

Team B's victory was scripted by the World Champion Under-19 players opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shamim Patwari and skipper Towhid Ridoy. Tanzid struck a run-a-ball-74 to set the platform while Shamim Patwari and Ridoy gave the finishing touch.

Patwari was unbeaten by 68 balls-67 while Ridoy was not out on 50 off 79.

Opting to bat first, Team A were restricted to 240-7 with opener Naim Sheikh hitting highest 67. His 69 ball-knock was designed by eight fours and one six. Skipper Afif Hossain also fared well, scoring a well measured 50 off 80, sending the ball across the rope for five times.

But apart from Naim Sheikh and Afif, no one could excel in a game as Mukidul Islam Mugdho and Rejaur Raja made inroads later. Both of them scalped two wickets apiece. They also maintained a superb line and length to prevent Team A batsmen from free flowing batting.

Tanzid however started the chase with a bang even though he lost his opening partner Parvej Hossain Emon cheaply for 5. Mahmudul Hasan Joy also made just 14 but Tanzid's attacking batting kept the asking run rate always under control.

After clobbering nine fours and two sixes in his run-a-ball-74, he was dismissed. But Ridoy and Shamim Patwari shared a 106-run for the undefeated fifth wicket stand to help the Team B sail the home with 15 balls to spare. -BSS

















