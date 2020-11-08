Salahuddin asks booters to give their best



BFF president Kazi M Salahuddin bumping hands with national football team head coach Jamie Day during his visit to the practice session at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Saturday. photo: BFF

Local and international football events come to a halt around eight months back due to the spread out of Coronavirus Disease around the world. Alike many national and international sporting organisations and federations, BFF is also going to begin sporting activities amid the pandemic.

As per the BFF and All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) plans, the national teams of the two countries will engage in two FIFA tier-1 matches on the 13th and 17th of November in Dhaka.

Ahead of the matches, the host boys are regularly working out at the home venue, Bangabandhu National Stadium at Paltan and trying to fine tune their tactics and skills after a long time of inactivity during the 'stay-at-home' thanking to the pandemic. They are willing to have a good start with the Nepal matches and BFF president came to check them out.

During his visit on Saturday, Salahuddin said, "I talked to them about usual matters. I asked the boys to give their best. They are told to do their best utilising all their abilities."

"... Their practice is going well and it would be better if they had more time. There are gaps in fitness which is normal in this situation. They were not in game for last seven months and it will take time to recover complete fitness. But, we are going to have a start now," said the former ace striker.















