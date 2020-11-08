

Bangabandhu T20 Cup's player draft on Nov 12

Cricket loving folks have been quacking for the updates and BCB Cricket Operation Chairman Akram Khan had come with some bigger updates on Saturday. "We have a plan to begin the tournament on November 21 or 22," he told journalists at Mirpur.

"We have kept A,B,C,D four grades for players draft," he continued. "We didn't fixed player's remuneration but the amount can be 15 or 14 lakhs for A grade and lowest graded players have possibility to get five or four lakhs".

Bangabandhu T20 Cup is the proxy event for Tigers and BCB decided to host it since Bangladesh National Cricket Team's tour to Sri Lanka postponed amidst quarantine spat. BCB President declared that though it'll be a corporate but still he doesn't prefer overseas players because he wants more local players to take part in it. But he didn't hint anything about officials of the teams.

During three-team BCB President's Cup batting, bowling and fielding coaches named for the three distinct sides. Will BCB do the same for forthcoming 20-over event or will give sponsors freedom to recruit staffs according to their sweet will? Akram played a straight drive to answer. He said, "We'll provide everything from the board".

"We have a bunch of local trainers, physios, batting coaches, bowling coaches and fielding coaches beside our foreign coaches. We are going to involve them," he stated.

"We must give at least one local coach with every team and the whole set-up will be provided by the board," he added further.

















