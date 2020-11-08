

Shakib undergoes C-19 test to attend BCB's fitness test

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sports physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury confirmed the news, saying that the all-rounder's Covid-19 report will be available tomorrow.

"He has already been tested negative in the USA but as per rules of BCB, he has to undergo another test and therefore his sample was collected," Dr. Debashis said here today.

"Report will be available tomorrow after which he will attend a fitness session conducted by the BCB."

Shakib and 112 other cricketers have been asked to report for a fitness test which will be conducted over two days-on November 9 and 10. The mandatory test is being conducted to determine the fitness levels of players who are expected to be in the draft for the forthcoming T20 tournament.

The premier all-rounder of the world had returned to the country at the early hour of Friday after his ICC-imposed ban was lifted. Immediately after his return to the country, he inaugurated a Super Shop in City's Gulshan amid the presence of huge people, which sparked a criticism. -BSS















