IBBL Mymensingh Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance

Mohammad Harunar Rashid, Member of IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee addressed as discussant. Bashir Ahamed, Executive Vice President presided over the programme while Md. Shamsul Huda, Executive Vice President addressed the programme. Head of branches and officials under Mymensingh Zone attended the webinar. Mymensingh Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd organised a webinar titled 'Compliance of Shariah in Banking Sector' recently. Major General (Rtd.) Engr. Abdul Matin, Chairman of Risk Management Committee of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest, says a press release.Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of the bank addressed the programme as special guest.Prof. Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant.Mohammad Harunar Rashid, Member of IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee addressed as discussant. Bashir Ahamed, Executive Vice President presided over the programme while Md. Shamsul Huda, Executive Vice President addressed the programme. Head of branches and officials under Mymensingh Zone attended the webinar.