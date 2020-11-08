Jamuna Bank gets New DMD



Noor Mohammed

Prior to joining JBL, Mohammed was the Senior Executive Vice President AND Head of Corporate Business in United Commercial Bank Ltd, says a press release.

Mohammed has around 22 years of experience in banking service and has held senior management positions in different capacities mainly focused on Corporate Banking, Credit Management and Branch Banking.

Mohammed started his banking career in 1998 as Probationary Officer with Eastern Bank Limited. In 2004 he joined One Bank Limited and successfully led the Banani, Kawran Bazar, Gulshan and Principal Branch in different capacities.

In the year 2016, he moved on to United Commercial Bank Limited and entrusted with the charge of Corporate Business and looked after the entire corporate portfolio.

Mohammed completed his Masters in Finance from University of Dhaka and later he did MBA from the same university. He attended many trainings and workshops in home and abroad.





























