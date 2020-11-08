Community Bank launches 7 new branches



Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd Chairman and Inspector General of Police Dr. Benazir Ahmed BPM (Bar) inaugurated 7 (seven) new branches through a video conferencing from Police Headquarters on Thursday, says a press release.The event was celebrated by cutting a cake. During the event, Police high officials, local leaders, members of business community, dignitaries were present at the branch ends.The following seven branches were inaugurated in the programme: 1. Panchdona Branch in Narsingdi; 2. Mirzapur Branch inTangail; 3. Gouripur Branch in Cumilla; 4. Khulna Branch in Khulna City; 5. Ranir bandar Branch in Dinajpur; 6. Nawabganj Branch in Dhaka and 7. Ander killa Branch in Chattogram City.With inclusion of these7 (seven)new branches, Community Bank is now having 17 branches within 1 year of its commercial operation.Commenting on this event, Dr. Ahmed said, "Community Bank is a bank for people from all walks of life, not only for the members of Bangladesh Police. The name 'Community Bank' itself is the testimony of that promise." Addressing to the depositors and businessmen he said, "You can confidently do business with us and your deposits will be completely secured".He advised the bank employees to deliver their services smartly. Irrespective of business volume,all customers must be treated fairly; so that they can experience the unique service quality of Community Bank.Regarding the ongoing pandemic situation IGP said, "While economic giants are struggling due to Covid-19 pandemic, Bangladesh is propelling towardseconomic growth under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister."Dr. Md. Moinur Rahman Chowdhury BPM (Bar), Additional IG (A&O), Bangladesh Police and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank delivered their speeches. Members of the Board of Directors of the bank and senior officials of Bangladesh Police have attended the inaugural ceremony at Police Headquarters.