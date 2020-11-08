Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 November, 2020, 8:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Southwest Airlines issues first furlough notices as talks with unions stall

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

Nov 7: Southwest Airlines LUV.N said on Friday it has sent notices of potential furloughs to 42 parts inventory workers after talks with one union group stalled over pay cuts the airline argues it needs from all employees to offset $1 billion in overstaffing costs.
The first furloughs at the 49-year-old company would take place in January unless the International Brotherhood of Teamsters agrees to a deal or Washington passes "a satisfactory" extension of a payroll support program for airlines, Southwest said.
An initial $25 billion in federal payroll support for airline workers expired in September, prompting tens of thousands of furloughs across the industry after lawmakers failed to agree another COVID-19 economic relief deal before the Nov. 3 US election. Southwest remains in talks over cost savings with representatives of other union groups, it said, and left the door open for negotiations to save the 42 jobs at risk among Teamsters members.
 "This is not the result we hoped to achieve," Southwest Vice President of Labor Relations Russell McCrady said in an emailed statement.
The Teamsters did not immediately comment.
Unions represent about 83per cent of roughly 61,000 Southwest employees.
Meanwhile, Southwest's outsourcing of maintenance work to foreign contractors threatened to return to the fray in discussions with the union representing some 2,700 mechanics, after the two sides ended a 7-year contract impasse in 2019.
The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) believes contract language protects members from furloughs as long as Southwest is outsourcing maintenance work, its national director Bret Oestreich said on Friday.
AMFA has asked Southwest to provide information on its outsourcing footprint and costs, while moving forward with discussions on possible cost-savings measures, outside of opening the collective bargaining agreement.
Southwest pilots have also pushed back on the company's proposal to cut employees' pay by 10per cent but remain in talks, as does the flight attendants' union.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Mymensingh Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
Jamuna Bank gets New DMD
Community Bank launches 7 new branches
US job growth slows; millions experiencing long bouts of unemployment
Singapore Airlines suffers record loss as virus hits aviation
PIA losses decline 5pc to Rs 39.9b
Southwest Airlines issues first furlough notices as talks with unions stall
China October exports surge, imports rise amid global recovery


Latest News
It’s time for US to heal, says US President-elect Biden
Third White House run lucky for 'Middle Class Joe'
Kamala Harris makes history
Djokovic clinches sixth year-end No. 1 ranking to tie Sampras
Biden wins US presidential election
Biden edges closer to win as Pennsylvania focus intensifies
Biden should not 'wrongfully' claim victory: Trump
Iran urges next US administration to learn from sanctions
Turkey fires central bank governor
Affiliated college students protest as DU indifferent to their demands
Most Read News
Bangladesh-origin Canadian gets life in prison for killing parents, sister
Woman killed as train hits bus in Gazipur; Rail services of northern region halted
Challenges of education during pandemic
68 gold bars found in Biman flight
13 more coronavirus deaths reported in country
Draft of data privacy and localization law is prepared: Palak
Lalmonirhat lynching: Prime accused arrested in Dhaka
2nd wave of C-19: Our responsibility
Biden wins US presidential election
Turkey-France relation goes downhill
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft