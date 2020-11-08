Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 November, 2020, 8:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

More stimulus needed to help US economy: Fed’s Powell

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

WASHINGTON, Nov 6:  The trajectory of Covid-19 remains key to the US recovery and until it is eradicated, more emergency spending will be "essential" to support the economy, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday.
But with America's knife-edge election yet to be called, as state officials continue to tally ballots, the potential for a split government in Washington makes it less likely Congress will end months of gridlock and quickly approve another giant spending package to help workers and businesses.
Democratic challenger Joe Biden appears well-positioned to unseat President Donald Trump, but Republicans could retain control of the Senate - although the final outcome may not be known for weeks, until after at least one run-off election in Georgia.
Powell steered away from any discussion of politics, saying the economy - not the election - was the focus of the two-day meeting of the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
The recent spike in Covid-19 cases is "particularly concerning" for the US economy, Powell told reporters.
While the United States has done better than expected economically, the outlook "is extraordinarily uncertain," he said.
The Fed chief warned that despite a jump in growth, "the pace of improvement has moderated" and spending has slowed, while the economy has regained just half the jobs lost in March and April.
"A full economic recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it's safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities," he said.
The support provided by the $2.2 trillion CARES Act "was absolutely essential in supporting the recovery that we've seen so far, which has generally exceeded expectations," he said, but "further support is likely to be needed."
The central bank chief has been increasingly vocal in his calls for Washington to spend more to help support the recovery after most provisions of a massive stimulus measure passed in March expired.
However, despite months of negotiations, the White House failed to reach an agreement with congressional Democrats on a new stimulus package before Tuesday's presidential election, and the chances for passage of a broad set of measures to help businesses and unemployed workers remains in doubt.
"Fiscal policy can do what we can't, which is to replace lost incomes for people who are out of work through no fault of their own," Powell said, calling government spending measures "absolutely essential."
He noted recent comments from lawmakers "that suggest generally that there will be something" in the form of stimulus.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who won reelection, said Wednesday he wants to quickly approve new legislation in the "lame duck" session marking the final weeks of the current Congress, but in the past he has favored only limited programs.




The central bank earlier this year pumped trillions of dollars of liquidity into the financial system and cut the benchmark lending rate to zero, and the FOMC again committed to keep rates low for the foreseeable future.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Mymensingh Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
Jamuna Bank gets New DMD
Community Bank launches 7 new branches
US job growth slows; millions experiencing long bouts of unemployment
Singapore Airlines suffers record loss as virus hits aviation
PIA losses decline 5pc to Rs 39.9b
Southwest Airlines issues first furlough notices as talks with unions stall
China October exports surge, imports rise amid global recovery


Latest News
It’s time for US to heal, says US President-elect Biden
Third White House run lucky for 'Middle Class Joe'
Kamala Harris makes history
Djokovic clinches sixth year-end No. 1 ranking to tie Sampras
Biden wins US presidential election
Biden edges closer to win as Pennsylvania focus intensifies
Biden should not 'wrongfully' claim victory: Trump
Iran urges next US administration to learn from sanctions
Turkey fires central bank governor
Affiliated college students protest as DU indifferent to their demands
Most Read News
Bangladesh-origin Canadian gets life in prison for killing parents, sister
Woman killed as train hits bus in Gazipur; Rail services of northern region halted
Challenges of education during pandemic
68 gold bars found in Biman flight
13 more coronavirus deaths reported in country
Draft of data privacy and localization law is prepared: Palak
Lalmonirhat lynching: Prime accused arrested in Dhaka
2nd wave of C-19: Our responsibility
Biden wins US presidential election
Turkey-France relation goes downhill
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft