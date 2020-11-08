

IBBL officials visit Minister Electronics factory

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Additional Managing Director Mohammad Monirul Maula has recently visited Minister Hi-Tech Park Electronics factory in Trishal, Mymensingh. Meanwhile, Minister Hi-Tech Park Ltd chairman M. A. Razzak Khan Raj, and Managing Director Dilruba Tanu has shown the factory's refrigerator and air condition production process to the representatives, says a press release.At the end of the visit, Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd. AMD said, "I am impressed to see the world class electronics products being manufactured in our country using advanced technology and the way the Minister is influencing the domestic electronics industry. The company has not only produced products but also matched the needs and capabilities of the people of the country and provided employment opportunities for many people". He also encouraged investing in domestic companies and said, "By doing so, we hope to be able to invest heavily in the domestic electronics industry as well, and domestic investors will come forward."Minister Hi-Tech Park Electronics Ltd. Its chairman M. A. Razzak Khan Raj said, "We are happy to be able to offer this hospitality. We need huge investments to take the domestic electronics industry forward and reach out to the outside world, and we hope that institutions like Islami Bank Ltd. and others will take the initiative".Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd. Nawabpur Road corporate branch chief EVP-Md. Sirajul Alam, SAVP-Head of Investment, Jasim Uddin, SPO, Md. Abu Noman, Minister Hi-Tech Park Electronics Ltd. Senior officials, Advisor, CFO, Factory Executive Director, Factory Director are also present at the occasion.