Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 November, 2020, 8:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IBBL officials visit Minister Electronics factory

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Business Desk

IBBL officials visit Minister Electronics factory

IBBL officials visit Minister Electronics factory

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Additional Managing Director Mohammad Monirul Maula has recently visited Minister Hi-Tech Park Electronics factory in Trishal, Mymensingh. Meanwhile, Minister Hi-Tech Park Ltd chairman M. A. Razzak Khan Raj, and Managing Director Dilruba Tanu has shown the factory's refrigerator and air condition production process to the representatives, says a press release.
At the end of the visit, Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd. AMD said, "I am impressed to see the world class electronics products being manufactured in our country using advanced technology and the way the Minister is influencing the domestic electronics industry. The company has not only produced products but also matched the needs and capabilities of the people of the country and provided employment opportunities for many people". He also encouraged investing in domestic companies and said, "By doing so, we hope to be able to invest heavily in the domestic electronics industry as well, and domestic investors will come forward."
Minister Hi-Tech Park Electronics Ltd. Its chairman M. A. Razzak Khan Raj said, "We are happy to be able to offer this hospitality. We need huge investments to take the domestic electronics industry forward and reach out to the outside world, and we hope that institutions like Islami Bank Ltd. and others will take the initiative".




Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd. Nawabpur Road corporate branch chief EVP-Md. Sirajul Alam, SAVP-Head of Investment, Jasim Uddin, SPO, Md. Abu Noman, Minister Hi-Tech Park Electronics Ltd. Senior officials, Advisor, CFO, Factory Executive Director, Factory Director are also present at the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Mymensingh Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
Jamuna Bank gets New DMD
Community Bank launches 7 new branches
US job growth slows; millions experiencing long bouts of unemployment
Singapore Airlines suffers record loss as virus hits aviation
PIA losses decline 5pc to Rs 39.9b
Southwest Airlines issues first furlough notices as talks with unions stall
China October exports surge, imports rise amid global recovery


Latest News
It’s time for US to heal, says US President-elect Biden
Third White House run lucky for 'Middle Class Joe'
Kamala Harris makes history
Djokovic clinches sixth year-end No. 1 ranking to tie Sampras
Biden wins US presidential election
Biden edges closer to win as Pennsylvania focus intensifies
Biden should not 'wrongfully' claim victory: Trump
Iran urges next US administration to learn from sanctions
Turkey fires central bank governor
Affiliated college students protest as DU indifferent to their demands
Most Read News
Bangladesh-origin Canadian gets life in prison for killing parents, sister
Woman killed as train hits bus in Gazipur; Rail services of northern region halted
Challenges of education during pandemic
68 gold bars found in Biman flight
13 more coronavirus deaths reported in country
Draft of data privacy and localization law is prepared: Palak
Lalmonirhat lynching: Prime accused arrested in Dhaka
2nd wave of C-19: Our responsibility
Biden wins US presidential election
Turkey-France relation goes downhill
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft