Supershop ‘Joy’ launched at Gulshan



World's best all-rounder and a member of the Bangladesh Cricket Team Shakib Al Hasan inaugurating supershop 'Joy' at Gulshan in the city recently.

Others present during the inauguration of "Joy" Supershop were the chairman Khaled Ur Rahman Sunny, the managing director Mohammad Zubaidur Rahman, and director Jamil Ahmed Chisty of parent company, Unilife Bangladesh ltd.

During the event Khaled Ur Rahman Sunny said," 'Joy' has come up with a huge collection of domestic and foreign products to meet the demand for daily necessities at affordable prices."

The shop will have everything you need including fish and meat, vegetables, fruits, dairy, rice and pulses. Besides these, there are many surprises. There is also a food corner named Thai Avenue for food lovers with lots of delicious and mouth watering cousin.



















