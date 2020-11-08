Video
ArcelorMittal beats profit expectations after lockdown low

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7

BRUSSELS, Nov 5: ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, reported third-quarter core profit above expectations on Thursday as the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns led to improved demand in all regions.
The company, which makes around 5per cent of the world's steel, said core profit (EBITDA) fell 15per cent from a year earlier to $901 million, compared with an average expectation of $838 million in a company-compiled poll.
CEO Lakshmi Mittal said in a statement that steel markets had recovered from a very challenging second quarter, with particular improvement in profits in Brazil and its unit grouping South Africa, Kazakhstan and Ukraine.
The company said its mining business also fared better, with higher iron ore prices and increased production. It now expects iron ore shipments sold at market prices to be about the same as in 2019. It had previously forecast a 5per cent decline.
ArcelorMittal said it had begun to restart some of its idled capacity, although demand remained below normal, with a second COVID-19 wave adding to uncertainty.    -Reuters


