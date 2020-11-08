Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 November, 2020, 8:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Rolls-Royce UK staff strike over possible Singapore switch

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

Rolls-Royce UK staff strike over possible Singapore switch

Rolls-Royce UK staff strike over possible Singapore switch

LONDON, Nov 6: Staff at a factory in northwest England run by engines maker Rolls-Royce on Friday began a three-week strike over the possible relocation of operations to Singapore, the British aerospace giant confirmed.
The industrial action at the facility, in the town of Barnoldswick, Lancashire, is scheduled to last until November 27, the Unite trade union said separately.
"We are working hard to mitigate any risk that this will have to our customers," a Rolls spokeswoman told AFP.
The facility employs 550 staff but 350 roles are at risk should Rolls-Royce move its fan blade activities to Asia.
The group's finances have been ravaged by plunging demand as the deadly Covid-19 pandemic sparks an air transport crisis.
"In May 2020 we announced a major restructure of our business because of the impact of the pandemic on aviation," the spokeswoman said Friday.
"We also announced a strategic review of our global facilities -- and this (Barnoldswick) proposal is part of that review."
Britain's biggest trade union Unite slammed the plan as it defended the strike action.
"The workers... are fighting to preserve the long-term viability of the site, following the decision by Rolls-Royce to offshore the production of the manufacture of its Trent jet engine blades to a factory in Singapore," the union said in a statement.
"Unite believes that this would make the factory... potentially unviable. The proposed loss of jobs, let alone the total closure of the site, would have a devastating effect on Barnoldswick, where the company remains the principal employer."
Rolls-Royce stressed it had not yet decided on the number of job cuts and vowed the plant would remain open.
Under an overhaul announced in May, Rolls-Royce is slashing 9,000 jobs, with more than half going this year.
Last month it launched plans to shore up its finances by up to £5 billion ($6.5 billion).
The company, whose products power Airbus and Boeing aircraft, is strengthening its balance sheet to help navigate the damaging fallout from the ongoing global health emergency that has grounded jets worldwide.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Mymensingh Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
Jamuna Bank gets New DMD
Community Bank launches 7 new branches
US job growth slows; millions experiencing long bouts of unemployment
Singapore Airlines suffers record loss as virus hits aviation
PIA losses decline 5pc to Rs 39.9b
Southwest Airlines issues first furlough notices as talks with unions stall
China October exports surge, imports rise amid global recovery


Latest News
It’s time for US to heal, says US President-elect Biden
Third White House run lucky for 'Middle Class Joe'
Kamala Harris makes history
Djokovic clinches sixth year-end No. 1 ranking to tie Sampras
Biden wins US presidential election
Biden edges closer to win as Pennsylvania focus intensifies
Biden should not 'wrongfully' claim victory: Trump
Iran urges next US administration to learn from sanctions
Turkey fires central bank governor
Affiliated college students protest as DU indifferent to their demands
Most Read News
Bangladesh-origin Canadian gets life in prison for killing parents, sister
Woman killed as train hits bus in Gazipur; Rail services of northern region halted
Challenges of education during pandemic
68 gold bars found in Biman flight
13 more coronavirus deaths reported in country
Draft of data privacy and localization law is prepared: Palak
Lalmonirhat lynching: Prime accused arrested in Dhaka
2nd wave of C-19: Our responsibility
Biden wins US presidential election
Turkey-France relation goes downhill
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft