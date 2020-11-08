Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 8 November, 2020, 8:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

European group to exit fossil fuel investments by 2030

Published : Sunday, 8 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

LONDON, Nov 5: A group of European development finance institutions (DFIs) managing $50 billion said on Thursday they planned to stop lending money to fossil fuel projects by the end of the decade.
The Association of European Development Finance Institutions (EDFI), whose 15 government-owned members invest across emerging and frontier markets, also said it would align all new lending to the Paris Agreement on climate change by 2022.
It would also ensure that all investment portfolios achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 at the latest.
"As taxpayer-funded organisations, we are committed to promoting green growth, climate adaptation and resilience, nature-based solutions, access to green energy and a just transition to a low-carbon economy," EDFI Chief Executive Søren Peter Andreasen told Reuters in a statement.
Development Finance Institutions refer to state-backed lenders such as CDC Group in Britain, Norfund in Norway and Proparco in France, which provide financing in areas like infrastructure and healthcare to help boost economic development, often in low- and middle-income countries.
The move comes a week before the world's 450 DFIs meet for the first time at a major conference in France to discuss accelerating their efforts to help in the fight against climate change as well as to boost sustainable development more broadly.
A key factor will be how open lenders in coal-reliant Asia are to any toughening of policy.
The meeting is seen as a crucial test of the countries' commitments to meeting the terms of the Paris Agreement ahead of the next round of global climate talks, COP26, to be held in Scotland in 2021.
The EDFI group said it would immediately stop financing new coal or fuel oil projects and would only finance other fossil fuel investments such as gas-fired power generation as long as they were in line with Paris, before excluding them by 2030.    -Reuters


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
IBBL Mymensingh Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance
Jamuna Bank gets New DMD
Community Bank launches 7 new branches
US job growth slows; millions experiencing long bouts of unemployment
Singapore Airlines suffers record loss as virus hits aviation
PIA losses decline 5pc to Rs 39.9b
Southwest Airlines issues first furlough notices as talks with unions stall
China October exports surge, imports rise amid global recovery


Latest News
Itâ€™s time for US to heal, says US President-elect Biden
Third White House run lucky for 'Middle Class Joe'
Kamala Harris makes history
Djokovic clinches sixth year-end No. 1 ranking to tie Sampras
Biden wins US presidential election
Biden edges closer to win as Pennsylvania focus intensifies
Biden should not 'wrongfully' claim victory: Trump
Iran urges next US administration to learn from sanctions
Turkey fires central bank governor
Affiliated college students protest as DU indifferent to their demands
Most Read News
Bangladesh-origin Canadian gets life in prison for killing parents, sister
Woman killed as train hits bus in Gazipur; Rail services of northern region halted
Challenges of education during pandemic
68 gold bars found in Biman flight
13 more coronavirus deaths reported in country
Draft of data privacy and localization law is prepared: Palak
Lalmonirhat lynching: Prime accused arrested in Dhaka
2nd wave of C-19: Our responsibility
Biden wins US presidential election
Turkey-France relation goes downhill
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft