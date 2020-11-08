German industrial orders disappoint as euro zone slows





Industrial orders rose 0.5per cent in September, less than the 2per cent analysts had expected, partly because bookings from other members of euro zone fell by 6per cent, offsetting expansion in both Germany and the rest of the world.

A purchasing managers' survey from earlier this week showed that though manufacturing in the euro zone was booming, it was almost entirely driven by Germany's recovery, highlighting the economic behemoth's vulnerability to its neighbours' economic weakness. -Reuters



































