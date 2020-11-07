Only 5 spans left to be installed



The 36th out of the 41 spans of the Padma Bridge was installed on Friday bringing a total of 5,400 meters of the structure into view. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The 150-meter long '1B' span was installed on the 2nd and 3rd piers at the Mawa-end of the bridge in Munshiganj around 9:42 am.

Dewan Md Abdul Quader, Executive Engineer of the Padma Bridge Project, said, "After installation of the 36th span around 9.42am, we are hopeful that the rest five spans are likely to be set up by December 10 and through this the construction of 6.15-kilometre-long bridge will be completed."

"The 37th span will be installed on the bridge on November 11, the 38th on November 16, the 39th on November 23 and 40th on December 2 and the remaining one will be installed on

December 10," added the official.

Abdul Quader also said,

"A specialized floating crane picked up the span from Mawa's Kumarbhog Construction Yard on Thursday morning and transported it to the designated poles at 12.30pm."

On October 31, the 35th span of the Padma Bridge was installed, bringing a total of over 5,250 meters of the huge structure into view.









The 6.15-km-long Padma Bridge is being built installing 41 spans (each 150 meters in length) on a total of 42 piers of the bridge.

China Major Bridge Engineering Construction Company is constructing the main bridge, while Sinohydro Corporation of China is doing the river training work.

Abdul Monem Limited of Bangladesh is constructing two approach roads of the Padma Bridge.

