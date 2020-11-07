BNP to observe ‘National Solidarity Day’ today





On this day in 1975, amid political turmoil, soldiers and civilians jointly freed then chief of army staff Ziaur Rahman from captivity in Dhaka cantonment, paving the way for him to come to power.

BNP has chalked out various programmes on a limited scale to observe the day with due respect amid coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the programmes, the party flag will be hoisted atop its all offices across the country on Saturday morning while BNP leaders and activists, led by party standing committee members, will place wreaths and offer fateha at the grave of late party founder Ziaur Rahman at 11am.

Besides, the leaders of its Dhaka south city unit will place wreaths at Zia's grave at 12pm while the north city unit at 12:30pm, maintaining social distancing.

The party will also arrange a virtual discussion at 3pm, marking the day.

Besides, BNP's associate bodies will hold various programmes, including discussions, cultural programmes, photo exhibition and publishing supplements in newspapers.

While BNP and its alliances celebrate November 7 as the National Revolution and Solidarity Day, the ruling Awami League and its front organisations consider it as the day of 'killing of freedom fighters'. Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Rob) observes it as the day of civil-military revolution. -UNB.

















