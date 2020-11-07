Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 November, 2020, 12:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Poor diet linked to 20cm height gap

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

AMSTERDAM,  Nov 6: Poor diets for school-age children may contribute to an average height gap of 20cm (7.9in) between the tallest and shortest nations, an analysis suggests. It reports that in 2019 the tallest 19-year-old boys lived in the Netherlands (183.8cm or 6ft) and the shortest lived in Timor Leste (160.1cm or 5ft 3in).
Meanwhile the UK's global height ranking fell, with 19-year-old boys being 39th tallest in 2019 (1.78m or 5ft 10in) from 28th tallest in 1985. The study appears in The Lancet. Researchers say tracking changes in the height and weight of children across the world and over time is important because they can reflect the quality of nutrition available, and how healthy environments are for young people.
The team analysed data from more than 65 million children and adolescents aged 5 to 19 years from more than 2000 studies between 1985 and 2019.  They found that in 2019, on average, children and teenagers in north-western and central Europe (eg those in the Netherlands and Montenegro) were the tallest in the world.
Meanwhile, the 19-year-olds who were on average the shortest lived in South and South-East Asia, Latin America and East Africa. The analysis suggests that in 2019:  On average, 19-year-old boys in Laos were the same height (162.8cm or 5ft 4in) as 13-year old boys in the Netherlands.  At 19 years old, girls in Guatemala, Bangladesh, Nepal and Timor Leste were the same average height as 11-year-old Dutch girls (about 152cm or 5ft). In the UK, 19-year-old boys had an average height of 178.2cm (5ft 10in), and girls 163.9cm (5ft 5in). The largest improvements in the average height for children over the last 35 years were seen in China and South Korea. But in many countries in sub-Saharan Africa, average heights remained unchanged or reduced since 1985.
The study also looked at children's BMI, a measure that helps indicate whether a person is a healthy weight for their height.  Researchers found  older teenagers with the largest BMI lived in the Pacific Islands, Middle East, USA and New Zealand.
Meanwhile 19-year-olds with the lowest BMI lived in South Asian countries such as India and Bangladesh.  The researchers estimate broadly that the difference between countries with the lowest and highest BMIs in the study was equivalent to about 25kg (3st 13lb).
In some countries children reached a healthy BMI at the age of five, but were likely to become overweight by the time they were 19. While researchers acknowledge that genetics play an important part in individual children's height and weight, they say when it comes to the health of entire populations, nutrition and the environment are key.
They also argue that global nutrition policies overwhelmingly focus on under-fives, but suggest their study shows more attention needs to be paid to the growth patterns of older children. Dr Andrea Rodriguez Martinez from Imperial College London, one of the lead researchers, said healthy weights and heights in childhood and adolescence have lifelong benefits for people's wellbeing.
She said: "Our findings should motivate policies that increase the availability and reduce the cost of nutritious foods, as this will help children grow taller without gaining excess weight for their height. "These initiatives include food vouchers towards nutritious foods for low-income families, and free healthy school meals."
Meanwhile, Prof Alan Dangour, from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said it was a unique and powerful analysis.  He added: "For the first time, this global analysis has focused on the growth of school-aged children and adolescents, and identifies that governments around the world are not doing enough to ensure that children enter adulthood in good health."     -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Only 5 spans left to be installed
BNP to observe ‘National Solidarity Day’ today
Poor diet linked to 20cm height gap
Democracy established on November 7: Fakhrul
BNP’s eyes are covered with dense fog, says Quader
Four of a family killed in B’baria road crash
India’s top general says face-off with China could spark bigger conflict
Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency


Latest News
US state of Georgia says it will recount razor-thin vote
Top Democrat Pelosi calls Biden 'president-elect'
White House in reach for Biden as he builds leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia
Sri Lanka delays Twenty20 cricket league over virus
EC, other constitutional bodies politicised: Nazrul
Maldives extends state of health emergency
China sends 13 satellites into orbit with single rocket
Shakib returns home from USA
Sharmeen, Rashidul made ERF president, secretary
4 arrested with pistol, bullets in Ctg
Most Read News
15 more COVID deaths reported in country
3 killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Branding our tourism industry
10 new dengue cases reported: DGHS
4 Bangladeshis killed in Mauritius road crash
US presidency hangs in the balance as vote counts go on
Couple crushed under train in Banani
Padma Bridge's 36th span installed
Biden edges closer to White House
Our development in low turnout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft