Democracy established on November 7: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said country's democracy, economic emancipation, rule of law and freedom of speech were established after the November 7 revolution in 1975.Fakhrul Islam said it in amessage on the eve of marking the National Revolution and Solidarity Day.He also conveyed his heartfelt greetings and congratulations to the people of the country for celebrating this day.BNP Secretary General said, "The blueprint of the hegemonic power was defeated on this day in 1975. Heroic soldiers and the people of this country resisted the evil design of the hegemonic power imbued with the spirit of independence."Through this revolution, the nation got a worthy leadership, he said. "The spontaneous revolution with the cooperation of soldiers and people thwarted the deep plots against the country."Mirza Fakhrul said, "We have found the path of multi-party democracy and economic liberation by climbing the ladder of success of the November 7 revolution. The people also woke up with new convictions on that day."Mirza Fakhrul urged the people to stand against the deep conspiracy of the current illegal government and sedition charges against Khaleda Zia.