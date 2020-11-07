Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 November, 2020, 12:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP’s eyes are covered with dense fog, says Quader

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said the country's people stand united against repression and falsehood of 'Hawa Bhaban'.
"The people are not held hostage to the government rather they remain united
against repression and falsehood of 'Hawa Bhaban'," he told a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence on parliament premises.
Turning down the BNP secretary general's allegation that the government is pushing the country towards darkness holding the people hostage, Quader said BNP is following its traditional path of propagating falsehood repeatedly as they did in the past.
As BNP doesn't want the country's progress and prosperity, they could not see the government's achievements taking the country ahead, he added.
The minister said when the country's progress and development bring global accolades for us, the BNP is seeing only 'darkness'.
"BNP's eyes are covered with dense fog. That is why, they are searching for secret alleyways to grasp the state power," he said.
Quader said as the people are leading better life, their confidence in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership is getting stronger day by day.
"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's goal is to ensure advanced life and living for people all over the country including grassroots," he said.
About BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Fakhrul's allegation that Quader only talks about BNP, the AL general secretary said: "I don't talk against BNP rather I talk against BNP's falsehood and evil politics."
He said BNP has been suffering from jealous outlook witnessing the country's progress and development.
So, they are not able to hear the talks of development by the AL leaders but only listen to the talks of their own party, he added.
He said BNP's only task now is to beat the drums of falsehood against the government of Sheikh Hasina. Turning to the construction of the Padma bridge, the minister said the 36th span of the bridge was installed today. Rest of the five spans out of a total of 41 will be installed by December next, he hoped.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Only 5 spans left to be installed
BNP to observe ‘National Solidarity Day’ today
Poor diet linked to 20cm height gap
Democracy established on November 7: Fakhrul
BNP’s eyes are covered with dense fog, says Quader
Four of a family killed in B’baria road crash
India’s top general says face-off with China could spark bigger conflict
Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency


Latest News
US state of Georgia says it will recount razor-thin vote
Top Democrat Pelosi calls Biden 'president-elect'
White House in reach for Biden as he builds leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia
Sri Lanka delays Twenty20 cricket league over virus
EC, other constitutional bodies politicised: Nazrul
Maldives extends state of health emergency
China sends 13 satellites into orbit with single rocket
Shakib returns home from USA
Sharmeen, Rashidul made ERF president, secretary
4 arrested with pistol, bullets in Ctg
Most Read News
15 more COVID deaths reported in country
3 killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Branding our tourism industry
10 new dengue cases reported: DGHS
4 Bangladeshis killed in Mauritius road crash
US presidency hangs in the balance as vote counts go on
Couple crushed under train in Banani
Padma Bridge's 36th span installed
Biden edges closer to White House
Our development in low turnout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft