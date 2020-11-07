BNP’s eyes are covered with dense fog, says Quader





"The people are not held hostage to the government rather they remain united

against repression and falsehood of 'Hawa Bhaban'," he told a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence on parliament premises.

Turning down the BNP secretary general's allegation that the government is pushing the country towards darkness holding the people hostage, Quader said BNP is following its traditional path of propagating falsehood repeatedly as they did in the past.

As BNP doesn't want the country's progress and prosperity, they could not see the government's achievements taking the country ahead, he added.

The minister said when the country's progress and development bring global accolades for us, the BNP is seeing only 'darkness'.

"BNP's eyes are covered with dense fog. That is why, they are searching for secret alleyways to grasp the state power," he said.

Quader said as the people are leading better life, their confidence in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership is getting stronger day by day.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's goal is to ensure advanced life and living for people all over the country including grassroots," he said.

About BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Fakhrul's allegation that Quader only talks about BNP, the AL general secretary said: "I don't talk against BNP rather I talk against BNP's falsehood and evil politics."

He said BNP has been suffering from jealous outlook witnessing the country's progress and development.

So, they are not able to hear the talks of development by the AL leaders but only listen to the talks of their own party, he added.

He said BNP's only task now is to beat the drums of falsehood against the government of Sheikh Hasina. Turning to the construction of the Padma bridge, the minister said the 36th span of the bridge was installed today. Rest of the five spans out of a total of 41 will be installed by December next, he hoped. -BSS















