Saturday, 7 November, 2020, 12:55 AM
Four of a family killed in B’baria road crash

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

B'BARIA, Nov 6: Four members of a family were killed and three others injured in a collision between a truck, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a private car on Cumilla-Sylhet highway in Kasba upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The dead were identified as Nabalok Mia, 62, his wife Ayesha Khatun, 58, younger brother's wife Fatema Begum, 50, and his granddaughter Nadia Akter, 5.
They all hailed from Jatrapur village in Cumilla's Muradnagar upazila, police said.
Quoting witnesses, Abdur Razzak, sub-inspector (SI) of Khatihata Highway Police Station, said the Cumilla-bound truck hit a private car      coming from the opposite direction in Syedabad area around 4:30pm.
The truck later hit the auto-rickshaw and fell into a roadside ditch as its driver lost control over the steering, leaving three passengers of the three-wheeler dead on the spot and four others injured.
Locals rescued the injured people and sent them to Brahmanbaria General Hospital, said the SI Razzak.
Of the injured, three people were referred to Dhaka as their condition deteriorated, the SI said, adding that another passenger succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka.


