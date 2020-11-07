Four of a family killed in B’baria road crash





The dead were identified as Nabalok Mia, 62, his wife Ayesha Khatun, 58, younger brother's wife Fatema Begum, 50, and his granddaughter Nadia Akter, 5.

They all hailed from Jatrapur village in Cumilla's Muradnagar upazila, police said.

Quoting witnesses, Abdur Razzak, sub-inspector (SI) of Khatihata Highway Police Station, said the Cumilla-bound truck hit a private car coming from the opposite direction in Syedabad area around 4:30pm.

The truck later hit the auto-rickshaw and fell into a roadside ditch as its driver lost control over the steering, leaving three passengers of the three-wheeler dead on the spot and four others injured.

Locals rescued the injured people and sent them to Brahmanbaria General Hospital, said the SI Razzak.

Of the injured, three people were referred to Dhaka as their condition deteriorated, the SI said, adding that another passenger succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka.





















