15 C-19 deaths, 1,469 new cases in 24 hours





At least 1,469 new infections were recorded during the period, taking the total number of people infected to 4,17,475, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 10.86 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 17.26 percent.

A total of 13,747 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the number of samples tested in the country stands at 24,18,423.

As many as 1,439 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. With them, the total number of recoveries now stands at 3,35,027 and the recovery rate stands at 80.25 percent.

Among the 15 deceased, 11 were men and four were women. One was between 21-30-years-old, four within 41-50, five between 51-60 and five others were above 60-years-old. Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

Bangladesh is currently 22nd in the list of worst affected countries in the world in terms of the number of cases.

The position is one step behind Indonesia and one step ahead of Czechia, according to worldometer.info.















