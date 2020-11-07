Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 November, 2020, 12:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Draw roadmap to face C-19 pandemic, PM to world leaders

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday urged the world leaders to formulate a well-coordinated roadmap to face the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The Covid-19 pandemic has created a multifaceted global problem and it should be addressed globally. We need a well-coordinated roadmap to face this crisis," she said while virtually inaugurating the 14th international conference of the Finance Ministers of ASEM member countries.
Bangladesh hosted the meeting virtually which the Prime Minister opened by delivering a pre-recorded video message.
The theme of the 14th ASEM Finance Ministers Meeting is "Addressing Covid-19: Ensuring a Strong, Sustainable, Inclusive and Balanced Recovery".
Sheikh Hasina expressed her optimism that the world is going to get effective vaccines against Covid-19 soon. She has called for making the vaccines available at free of costs for all countries.
"We're hoping that the world is going to get effective vaccines soon. They must be made available for all countries, especially the LDCs and developing ones, at free of cost. The rich countries and, the MDBs and IFIs should come forward with generous support in this regard," she said.
The Prime Minister urged the rich countries, Multilateral Development Banks (MDB) and International Financial Institutions (IFIs) to come forward.
Emphasising greater collaboration to conquer any hurdle on the path to prosperity during this difficult time, she said that collaboration, not isolation, can help overcome any crisis.
The advanced economies must fulfill their unmet promises concerning duty-free and quota-free market access, and technology support for developing countries, the Prime Minister said.
Urging the G-7, G-20, OECD countries, MDB and IFIs to play their vital roles to bail out the affected    LDCs and developing nations, she said, "They'll have to come forward with increasing fiscal stimulus, concessional finance, and debt relief measures."
The Prime Minister said that the Covid-19 pandemic has had devastating impacts on the health systems and the economies of all countries.
She said the least developed and developing countries, in particular, are the worst-hit by the pandemic and a vast majority of the people is suffering from the loss of income and employment.
Sheikh Hasina mentioned that poverty is worsening and the health sector is facing serious challenges, while progress in achieving SDGs and hard-earned prosperity of most countries are at stake.
About Bangladesh's efforts for advancing its economy, the Prime Minister said, Bangladesh achieved sustained high growth in the last one decade and also attained tremendous progress in some socio-economic indicators.
She mentioned that the government also adopted "Vision 2041" aiming to elevate Bangladesh to an upper-middle-income country by 2031 and a developed one by 2041, she said adding that the country was well on track to achieve SDGs.
But the pandemic made a serious dent on the advancements despite her government's all-out efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, she said, noting that a large stimulus package was given to recover from the economic losses.
Sheikh Hasina elaborated that her government has so far announced 21 stimulus packages equivalent to USD 14.14 billion for various sectors as well as support to different segments of the society.
She said that after suffering an initial setback for a few months, the economy has started recovering.
In this regard, she highlighted the latest trends in the export, remittance and agricultural production which indicate that the economy is now getting back on track towards the sustained growth path.
Finance Minister AHM Mostafa Kamal gave the welcome address, while vice presidents of World Bank and ADB, as well as the IMF's Deputy Director for the Asia-Pacific region, delivered keynote speeches at the conference.
Finance Ministers, Advisors on the Ministry of Finance and concerned representatives of the ASEM member states including Germany, Spain, Poland, Bulgaria, Thailand, Japan, China, Myanmar, Indonesia and Singapore are taking part.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Only 5 spans left to be installed
BNP to observe ‘National Solidarity Day’ today
Poor diet linked to 20cm height gap
Democracy established on November 7: Fakhrul
BNP’s eyes are covered with dense fog, says Quader
Four of a family killed in B’baria road crash
India’s top general says face-off with China could spark bigger conflict
Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency


Latest News
US state of Georgia says it will recount razor-thin vote
Top Democrat Pelosi calls Biden 'president-elect'
White House in reach for Biden as he builds leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia
Sri Lanka delays Twenty20 cricket league over virus
EC, other constitutional bodies politicised: Nazrul
Maldives extends state of health emergency
China sends 13 satellites into orbit with single rocket
Shakib returns home from USA
Sharmeen, Rashidul made ERF president, secretary
4 arrested with pistol, bullets in Ctg
Most Read News
15 more COVID deaths reported in country
3 killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Branding our tourism industry
10 new dengue cases reported: DGHS
4 Bangladeshis killed in Mauritius road crash
US presidency hangs in the balance as vote counts go on
Couple crushed under train in Banani
Padma Bridge's 36th span installed
Biden edges closer to White House
Our development in low turnout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft