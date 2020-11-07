

A place to rejoice for foodies



Biriyani is a royal treat. The menu takes into mind Dhaka cites' versatile tastes and preferences and hence, caters to a plethora of biriyani lovers. Authentic kabab express offers a portal to a calm and more serene experience where you can enjoy yourself or with family/friends, away from the daily workload, that too in one of Dhaka's busiest junctions. Spacious, friendly, and along with good food, the Authentic Kabab Express helps to eke out a sense of belonging and relaxation at any time of the day.

The lovers of Bangaliana food trickle into the Authentic Kabab Express at about 12 pm. At the door itself the aroma of Bangla Cuisine spices greets one's nose; promising a whole range of pleasures and a full belly. In addition to the aroma of the spices, the aroma of Banglalis incense bids the eager eaters welcome. The smart waiter at the door greets his patrons with a toothy smile and takes them to their tables.



Authentic Kabab Express is now officially available for catering service from 1st November. Meal can now be ordered via Foodpanda, HungryNaki, Pathao food, Shohoz food, efood and evaly.

Authentic Kabab Express has indoor and outdoor place for your special occasion with absolutely amazing rooftop/upper rooftop view that you cannot stop yourself from admire of it. The most supreme part was their behaviour. All behave like kind a family. They served us cordially. Special days need a special place for celebration, a place for happiness, a place for serenity. The beauty of a moonlit night at the yard of Authentic Kabab Express is beyond description. You can also come over and enjoy Rainy day. Authentic Kabab Express space is free for your special occasion. Bring smiles for every moment of your special day. Authentic Kabab Express is waiting for sharing a relaxing unplugged music to cheer you during this pandemic situation. Imagine cold breeze, a cold sip of Faluda and music altogether at Authentic Kabab Express.



Moreover, Authentic Kabab Express is offering you a place where you can enjoy the sky light with yummy food aroma.

Best sky view in Dhaka? You feel like touching the sky yourself. Then Authentic Kabab Express is welcoming you to come over their place because Authentic Kabab Express is the perfect ambience and also has the amazing top view of Dhaka city. Moreover, if you want to experience light cold air with cloudy sky these days, I would say, Authentic Kabab Express is the perfect place for that. There are many rooftop restaurants in Dhaka,but there are hardly any restaurants as beautiful as Authentic Kabab Express. You will enjoy an escape from busy city life and cherish moments. Furthermore, when you go there, freshness comes to your mind. Love is in the air when candlelit and moonlit comes together. Enjoy a moonlit dinner at Authentic Kabab Express with your beloved. Happiness is enjoying an amazing view at Authentic Kabab Express. Have you tried yet?



However, the Authentic Kabab Express has kept the beauty of their restaurant as well as the quality of the food good enough.

"I took their biriyani. It was good to eat, the biriyani was fresh and mouthwatering. So well-made your parents would approve when you bring it home for them. All in all, I like the food. You will regret unless you try their delicious and yummy food," said Rahat, who is a regular visitor of the restaurant.











There is the mandatory social distancing rule of Authentic Kabab Express for everyone maintaining a 3 - feet from each other, with cleanliness maintained to the highest degree in all spheres. Distancing is advised when sharing a table while having a meal. Everything remains sanitized and cleaned after every check in and check out so that the Authentic Kabab Express offers you maximum comfort and reliance when dining. In addition to this, customers will be required to use hand sanitizers before entering as well as eating. Actively monitored to ensure the best service is provided in terms of taste, comfort and hygienic, this Authentic Kabab Express surely deserves a visit. Enjoy your life to the fullest. Every living thing in the world depends on food for its existence.

The eatery uses the highest quality ingredients. It follows very strict hygiene standards to ensure its patrons' and personnel's safety.

Ever caught a thunder view from Authentic Kabab Express if you haven't caught yet, visit Authentic Kabab Express outlet at Banani.

Authentic Kabab Express loves feeding people. Everyday, the remaining food is distributed among poor and needy people. Thus, the restaurant is contributing to reduce poverty. They love the joys in people's eyes when they taste something they love. Which is why they are helping out by doing something they love; donating to charities who are helping to feed people who have been unable to make ends meet. A portion of their profit will be contributed to take care of the underprivileged children's and poor people. Let us all feed the unfed. Help those who need it most. On 6th September 2019, a restaurant began its journey with a dream to reach the zenith. A place to create moments and love, 'Authentic Kabab Express' is not just a regular restaurant, it's a piece of art. Authentic Kabab Express is well known for its mouthwatering food and pleasant service. It is now growing to become a loving brand. 