Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 November, 2020, 12:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Buffet at BAHAR multi-cuisine restaurant

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Life & Style Desk

Buffet at BAHAR multi-cuisine restaurant

Buffet at BAHAR multi-cuisine restaurant

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel-BAHAR multi-cuisine restaurant, has introduced a new normal buffet, which requires zero contact. This buffet spread is now serving multi-cuisine such as international to local scrumptious dishes with a contactless experience.  
BAHAR buffet dinner features delicious Kabab, Pasta, Noodles, Steak, Shushi and many signature items. There is another station for mouthwatering dessert and homemadeice cream. From savory Biriyani to delectable dessert all the items available here. BAHAR's open kitchen-concept provides a memorable dining experience with creative preparation done by our executive chef.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A place to rejoice for foodies
Buffet at BAHAR multi-cuisine restaurant
Gentle Park’s virtual fashion show held
Discount offer @ Anjan’s
Be smart with full sleeve shirt
Menus you’re craving for in Durga Puja
Pros and cons of online learning platform
Int’l Chef Day 2020 celebrated


Latest News
US state of Georgia says it will recount razor-thin vote
Top Democrat Pelosi calls Biden 'president-elect'
White House in reach for Biden as he builds leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia
Sri Lanka delays Twenty20 cricket league over virus
EC, other constitutional bodies politicised: Nazrul
Maldives extends state of health emergency
China sends 13 satellites into orbit with single rocket
Shakib returns home from USA
Sharmeen, Rashidul made ERF president, secretary
4 arrested with pistol, bullets in Ctg
Most Read News
15 more COVID deaths reported in country
3 killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Branding our tourism industry
10 new dengue cases reported: DGHS
4 Bangladeshis killed in Mauritius road crash
US presidency hangs in the balance as vote counts go on
Couple crushed under train in Banani
Padma Bridge's 36th span installed
Biden edges closer to White House
Our development in low turnout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft