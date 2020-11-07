

Gentle Park’s virtual fashion show held

Shahadat Chowdhury Babu, chairman of the company, said, "We are working to create a labor market even in the midst of the crisis in Corona. We have also started regular recruitment process in showrooms."

New outlets have also been set up in Jessore, Mymensingh, Habiganj, Kishoreganj and Barisal to expand the market for local brands. At the end of this unpretentious inauguration, the models took part in the online live fashion queue with the new Ready to War. Design forecasting comes up in the fashion queue. 20 fashion models in two queues with top to bottom casual ready to war. Clothing patterns, neck lines, fabric variations and bottom cuts are highlighted through these outgoing garments. The one hour virtual fashion show is broadcast live online.

In addition, for Corona situation they are also offering 35 per cent discount on clothing purchases at all stores.

















