Discount offer @ Anjan’s

Anjan, one of the leading fashion brands in the country, is offering huge discounts of up to 70 per cent on certain products at the end of the year. This special offer for the general public will continue till November 21. Choose your favorite outfit from Anjan's colorful trendy clothing collection and enjoy special discounts. This special discount can be availed from all outlets of Anjan's except Desidash, Narayanganj and Narsingdi. There are special discounts on products like sari, salwar kameez, orna, punjabi, shirt, ladies fatwa, fatwa, pajamas, t-shirt etc. In Anjan's you will also get jewelry, house hold products and various designs of gifts.