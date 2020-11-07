

Be smart with full sleeve shirt

Elegant and simplistic, the dress shirt is exactly what you need when you're aiming to impress. It is typically thicker than a regular shirt, with a pointed, wing or cutaway collar and double cuffs. The dress shirt looks best with a tuxedo or three-piece suit, complete with a bow tie and cufflinks. It is often seen at black or white tie events or on James Bond himself.

Roll up your sleeves and get to work while looking effortlessly smart. The office shirt is an ideal choice for those who work in a desk job; think business casual. Colors such as whites and pale blues are an excellent option for the workplace. Opt for textures such as oxfords and herringbones for a more casual appearance without having to don a tie.

Chambray shirts are one of the most versatile items to have in your wardrobe. Unlike denim, it is woven in a light fabric and plain-weave construction, creating a casual and comfortable piece of clothing. These shirts are perfect for any laidback or smart casual event. Keep it relaxed by pairing it with jeans or chinos. If you need to smarten the look up, you can rock the chambray with a blazer; the possibilities are endless.

Linen shirts are the perfect option for days where you feel like you're melting. Made from ultra-breathable fabric, it is traditionally worn in casual and smart casual settings. Opt for a light color such as white or blue; it will make you look instantly cooler. Roll up the sleeves and pull on a pair of light chinos for the ultimate summer appearance, or rock it with jeans and a blazer for a slightly more formal approach.

The polo shirt is a versatile and stylish piece of clothing and looks best at casual events. Unlike the T-shirt, it is made of woven fabric and is complete with a pointed collar and a few buttons at the neck. You can choose from an array of sorbet colors for a day out on the beach, or darker shades if you're heading out for lunch with mates or the races.























