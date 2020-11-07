Video
Holistic exercises for lady teachers

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Tunzida Yousuf Chhonda CEO Cfitz Ladies Fitness Studio

Tunzida Yousuf Chhonda CEO Cfitz Ladies Fitness Studio

"Since, I have been training with Tunzida Chhonda, I have more energy, I sleep better, and I feel better about myself. Thanks to her for being flexible with her schedule, and ensuring I get the most out of the time I have with. She takes great care of me and I am thrilled to be on this fitness journey with her!" Sabrina Khandker Faculty PlayPan School

"Since, I have been training with Tunzida Chhonda, I have more energy, I sleep better, and I feel better about myself. Thanks to her for being flexible with her schedule, and ensuring I get the most out of the time I have with. She takes great care of me and I am thrilled to be on this fitness journey with her!" Sabrina Khandker Faculty PlayPan School

Teachers all over the world are facing an enormous challenge after the pandemic: unlearning methodologies they used in the classroom and learning new ways to teach the same curriculum online, to preschoolers, mid and high schoolers as well as college students.  This colossal shift in pedagogy itself has been the cause of stress and strife, which can and needs to be maintained.  
Mindfulness and holistic exercise is something that needs to be incorporated into the lifestyle of teachers today, so that they are better equipped to deal with all these new challenges they are and will be facing.
Movement: Where once teachers were used to moving around the classroom, they are now stationed in front of their computers, staring into a screen.  It is important that they include daily walks into their lifestyle to compensate for the lack of movement.  30 minutes of relaxing or brisk walking is ideal, especially in the morning, with some light neck, hand and leg stretches.  This will get the blood and endorphins moving and will set the right mood to teach online.  Walking can also be scheduled at the end of their day as well, to help calm down, recap and visualise their coming lectures and classes and to ensure a good night's sleep.     




Stress: There is always stress involved in teaching, but now there is more due to the new adjustments. A concentration squeezing ball is handy, it helps with concentration, stress relief and well as helps the hands and fingers to check scripts and even to scroll on the computer for long hours.  Yoga stretches and pilates are both useful since it allows the muscles to tighten and relax with controlled breathing, supplying oxygen and replenishing all the cells of the body.  Cardio like jumping jacks, skipping, spot jogging are also good for stress relieving.  Taking 5 minutes for regulated deep breathing in between classes is also very useful to align and calm the mind and body.    
Holistic exercises for lady teachers

Holistic exercises for lady teachers

Balance: The elixir of life is balance.  Making sure one's food intake and exercise is all in perfect harmony, is the key to a successful day.  A filling breakfast for sustenance, a light sandwich and salad lunch at mid day followed by a light dinner of soup and proteins is just the right way to start and finish the day, with 30 minutes to an hour of exercising somewhere in the midst.  Another good way to balance is literally planking, this will also help with figurative balancing of the mind as well.  Training the body to plank for 3 minutes (with intervals) is an excellent way to train the body and the mind as well as the core.   
Rest: Although taken for granted, resting is the key to stress relieving and regeneration of the body and mind.  It is imperative that teachers stay hydrated and get a restful night's sleep, which is why exercising for 30 minutes to an hour followed by a relaxing shower or a bath, is the ideal way to finish off one's day.
The future of education and implementing new pedagogy that is in sync with lockdowns, is in the hands of our abled teachers.  They need to be mindful, physically and mentally fit, now more than ever, with the new way of life that has been imposed on them.



