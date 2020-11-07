

‘Mother Parliament’ selected as first finalist of GWP's change maker award

Of the 350 changemaker proposals from around the world this year, the grassroots water advocacy 'Mother Parliament' programme was recently selected as a finalist, according to the Global Water Partnership website. The final announcement of the Global Water Partnership's 'Change Maker Award-2020' will be made in 2021.

It is to be mentioned that DORP is implementing 'Panii Jibon' project in Morrelganj, Paikgachha and Koyra upazilas with the help of partnership of Helvetas Swiss Intercooperation. Through the project, the mother parliament is playing a role in solving the problem of potable water at the local level.



























'Mother Parliament' activities, implemented by a non-governmental organization (NGO) Development Organization of the Rural Poor- DORP, has been selected as the first finalist in an international water network Global Water Partnership-GWP's change maker award-2020 in Sweden's Stockholm.Of the 350 changemaker proposals from around the world this year, the grassroots water advocacy 'Mother Parliament' programme was recently selected as a finalist, according to the Global Water Partnership website. The final announcement of the Global Water Partnership's 'Change Maker Award-2020' will be made in 2021.It is to be mentioned that DORP is implementing 'Panii Jibon' project in Morrelganj, Paikgachha and Koyra upazilas with the help of partnership of Helvetas Swiss Intercooperation. Through the project, the mother parliament is playing a role in solving the problem of potable water at the local level.