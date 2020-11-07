

Collective effort needed to stop violence against women

"A businessman Tanvir, who was introduced through Facebook, had sexual relations several times, but didn't marry. Instead, he denied marrying. Being deprived, I tried committing suicide, but police saved. Later, I filed a case under the section 9(A) of Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Kotoali police station for justice. As it was an incident of Dhaka, the case transferred. But, Tanvir was not arrested. Instead, he lodged a counter false case against me on the following day after my case blaming me for defamation and hired an influential lawyer. He is now threatening me for withdrawing the case," she claimed while taking to this correspondent.

Five years after missing first husband, Asha got second marriage with Sabuj through registration and gave him Tk 40,000 borrowing from different sources. Sabuj married her hiding his first marriage and stopped providing expenses for further Tk one lakh. Failing to get the money, Sabuj started torturing her verbally and physically. Finally, Asha left his home and now wants divorce.

A couple, Jamal and Laila, have two daughters of six and two years. Since marriage, Jamal was giving pressures for dowry and started to physical violence. For their wellbeing, Laila's father gave a news house expensing Tk 50,000. But, Jamal left home disconnecting all communications after failing to get dowry.

Not only Hena, Asha, Laila, several thousands of women and children have been suffering for sexual abuse and family violence in the country. It becomes a common phenomenon across the country now-a-days, which sparks countrywide outcry demanding justice for the offense and capital punishment for the culprits.

According to Ain O Shalish Kendro (ASK) data, a total of 115 cases reported for demanding dowry, 73 women were physically tortured and 66 women were tortured to death till September, 2020. Further, 21 cases of acid attack on women were also reported during the period.

It also said during the same period, 975 incidents of rape were also reported. During the period, 43 women died after rape, 204 incidents of rape attempts and 12 women committed suicide after being raped. During the period, some 183 women were killed by their husbands.

In 2020, there have been an alarming number of cases of violence against children. Various types of factors are behind the violence and killing. According to ASK data, total 445 children were killed till September. A total of 211 cases were filed due to the death of children. Of the child victims suffered to death, 83 were in between the age of 7-12 and 108 are below six years.

In most cases, the crimes are remaining unresolved. Due to COVID-19, most of such crimes are occurring in households where women do not have much opportunity to defend themselves.

Regarding securing safe environment for children to grow up, Professor Afsan Chowdhury told this correspondent that the reasons of such incidents must be analyzed.

"I think obviously all advocacies till date has not been successful. It's possible that we have not come to terms with the fact that as a society we are abusive. It's not an isolated phenomenon of some bad people. We have failed lies in not knowing why child abuse - from physical to sexual abuse - occurs," he said.

He also added, "Once we know it clearly, we can design national, sub-national and community based perspectives. Ultimately we need to address the families as well. However, most work is anecdotal or incidental, not structural. The causes that lead to child abuse also leads to domestic abuse and abuse by law and order personnel and even higher. Till we address abuse as a structural flow from top to bottom. I think discussion can be done can't be very useful. The usual answers are all known to NGOs but abuse hasn't stopped, not even reduced."

"Child related goals of the SDG are most important hence its significant is self evident. We are not on tract in most so the scenario right now isn't good."

While talking to this correspondent, Police Headquarter Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Sabbir Ahmed said they are working to prevent the violence building awareness through campaign and enforcing the laws on violence against women.

For women safety, police collect evidence of all incidents regularly, repeatedly and rhetorically and follow the legal procedure to ensure justice. Police also have mechanism to support rural and urban women. They have victim support centers. Generally female police officers are appointed to help women. Some NGO's can also work to make the women positively strong, he added.

During COVID 19 pandemic, police deal under the law and provide support to many victims secretly who didn't want to involve legal issues. Using hotline number 999, police dealt lot of cases of child abuse. Police also took lots of "concerned phone calls", by any person who reports an incidence of child abuse.

Police Headquarters AIG (Media) Sohel Rana said Police is resilient and indomitable to curb crimes related to women and children. Police have many legal mechanisms and tools to work. Apart from this, Police is raising awareness across the country on this issue. Only Police is not enough; society, as a whole, should come forward to curb such crimes.

In this regards, Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association (BNWLA) President Salma Ali said, "It's important to ensure mental and physical well-being of the children. It should be emphasized that children are not getting influenced by pornography, drugs or other derogatory practices involving them on reading books, playing sports or engaging cultural activities."

To prevent violence victims, Salma Ali emphasized on ensuring psychosocial support.

In this regards, BRAC University lecturer Shami Shuhrid, a psychological counselor, said, "Facing violence causes two sorts of problems. First is interpersonal effect, causing a deep sense of mistrust towards others and secondly it effects on intrapersonal wellbeing of the victims, in areas such as it cause.

In dealing with eve teasing or sexual harassment, Shuhrid suggests, "The society has a role to resist eve teasing or any kinds of harassment. Even though, if it's caused by a stranger, they should come forward to help the victims. They should think that the incident happening to any girl or woman now can happen to someone close to them in future."





























Hena (not real name), a resident of Mirsharai upazila of Chattogram district had fallen in love with Tanvir of Kotoali police station in same district after believing him. Although Tanvir was a married man, he started outing with Hena. Giving false hope of marriage leaving his first wife, he started forcing her for sexual relationship. While outing to a resort near Dhaka, Tanvir forcibly had sex with Hena and went back to Chattogram saying, he would return after taking her mother's permission."A businessman Tanvir, who was introduced through Facebook, had sexual relations several times, but didn't marry. Instead, he denied marrying. Being deprived, I tried committing suicide, but police saved. Later, I filed a case under the section 9(A) of Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Kotoali police station for justice. As it was an incident of Dhaka, the case transferred. But, Tanvir was not arrested. Instead, he lodged a counter false case against me on the following day after my case blaming me for defamation and hired an influential lawyer. He is now threatening me for withdrawing the case," she claimed while taking to this correspondent.Five years after missing first husband, Asha got second marriage with Sabuj through registration and gave him Tk 40,000 borrowing from different sources. Sabuj married her hiding his first marriage and stopped providing expenses for further Tk one lakh. Failing to get the money, Sabuj started torturing her verbally and physically. Finally, Asha left his home and now wants divorce.A couple, Jamal and Laila, have two daughters of six and two years. Since marriage, Jamal was giving pressures for dowry and started to physical violence. For their wellbeing, Laila's father gave a news house expensing Tk 50,000. But, Jamal left home disconnecting all communications after failing to get dowry.Not only Hena, Asha, Laila, several thousands of women and children have been suffering for sexual abuse and family violence in the country. It becomes a common phenomenon across the country now-a-days, which sparks countrywide outcry demanding justice for the offense and capital punishment for the culprits.According to Ain O Shalish Kendro (ASK) data, a total of 115 cases reported for demanding dowry, 73 women were physically tortured and 66 women were tortured to death till September, 2020. Further, 21 cases of acid attack on women were also reported during the period.It also said during the same period, 975 incidents of rape were also reported. During the period, 43 women died after rape, 204 incidents of rape attempts and 12 women committed suicide after being raped. During the period, some 183 women were killed by their husbands.In 2020, there have been an alarming number of cases of violence against children. Various types of factors are behind the violence and killing. According to ASK data, total 445 children were killed till September. A total of 211 cases were filed due to the death of children. Of the child victims suffered to death, 83 were in between the age of 7-12 and 108 are below six years.In most cases, the crimes are remaining unresolved. Due to COVID-19, most of such crimes are occurring in households where women do not have much opportunity to defend themselves.Regarding securing safe environment for children to grow up, Professor Afsan Chowdhury told this correspondent that the reasons of such incidents must be analyzed."I think obviously all advocacies till date has not been successful. It's possible that we have not come to terms with the fact that as a society we are abusive. It's not an isolated phenomenon of some bad people. We have failed lies in not knowing why child abuse - from physical to sexual abuse - occurs," he said.He also added, "Once we know it clearly, we can design national, sub-national and community based perspectives. Ultimately we need to address the families as well. However, most work is anecdotal or incidental, not structural. The causes that lead to child abuse also leads to domestic abuse and abuse by law and order personnel and even higher. Till we address abuse as a structural flow from top to bottom. I think discussion can be done can't be very useful. The usual answers are all known to NGOs but abuse hasn't stopped, not even reduced.""Child related goals of the SDG are most important hence its significant is self evident. We are not on tract in most so the scenario right now isn't good."While talking to this correspondent, Police Headquarter Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Sabbir Ahmed said they are working to prevent the violence building awareness through campaign and enforcing the laws on violence against women.For women safety, police collect evidence of all incidents regularly, repeatedly and rhetorically and follow the legal procedure to ensure justice. Police also have mechanism to support rural and urban women. They have victim support centers. Generally female police officers are appointed to help women. Some NGO's can also work to make the women positively strong, he added.During COVID 19 pandemic, police deal under the law and provide support to many victims secretly who didn't want to involve legal issues. Using hotline number 999, police dealt lot of cases of child abuse. Police also took lots of "concerned phone calls", by any person who reports an incidence of child abuse.Police Headquarters AIG (Media) Sohel Rana said Police is resilient and indomitable to curb crimes related to women and children. Police have many legal mechanisms and tools to work. Apart from this, Police is raising awareness across the country on this issue. Only Police is not enough; society, as a whole, should come forward to curb such crimes.In this regards, Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association (BNWLA) President Salma Ali said, "It's important to ensure mental and physical well-being of the children. It should be emphasized that children are not getting influenced by pornography, drugs or other derogatory practices involving them on reading books, playing sports or engaging cultural activities."To prevent violence victims, Salma Ali emphasized on ensuring psychosocial support.In this regards, BRAC University lecturer Shami Shuhrid, a psychological counselor, said, "Facing violence causes two sorts of problems. First is interpersonal effect, causing a deep sense of mistrust towards others and secondly it effects on intrapersonal wellbeing of the victims, in areas such as it cause.In dealing with eve teasing or sexual harassment, Shuhrid suggests, "The society has a role to resist eve teasing or any kinds of harassment. Even though, if it's caused by a stranger, they should come forward to help the victims. They should think that the incident happening to any girl or woman now can happen to someone close to them in future."