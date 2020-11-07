Home of Aliens!





Do you exist in the known universe

Millions of light years away from us?

Or do exist in the parallel universe

Beyond humans ever conceived of, so far?





Like humans, do you have a nervous system

Needing Oxygen to inhale and breath?

Or you live on Hydrogen

Available aplenty in the rest of the universe!





Can you travel in a speed faster than light

To visit earth from millions of light years away

In your pursuit to abduct humans

For your laboratory experiments

As UFO enthusiasts back in earth believe!





As we reason, universe is governed

By Einstein's irrevocable laws and equations

Suggesting, nothing can travel in speed faster than light!





Do you have a super Einstein in your world

Who suggests some objects

Traveling in speed faster than light?

And with that speed, you travel

Back & forth from distant galaxies

To any other destinations of your choice!





Do you often visit planet earth

To see your distant cousins

On board your space ship

Blinking lights of different hues in the night skies

Spotted only by our UFO enthusiasts;

And vanish in moments

Before scientists on earth chase to spot you!





In quest after tracing your abode in distant galaxies

And as a part of SETI project,

A Golden Plaque inscribed with scientific data

Encapsulated in Voyager space ship

Is still on its infinite journey to reach you

With having no response

From your end so far.





Don't be so unsocial you aliens, our distant cousins!

Respond quickly by emitting your signals where you are

Facilitating all living being in the universe

To be of help to each other

With sharing all scientific knowledge &wisdom

Acquired so far.













The poet is a former Civil Servant

