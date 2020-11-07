Home of Aliens!

|
Where are you Alien?
Do you exist in the known universe
Millions of light years away from us?
Or do exist in the parallel universe
Beyond humans ever conceived of, so far?
Like humans, do you have a nervous system
Needing Oxygen to inhale and breath?
Or you live on Hydrogen
Available aplenty in the rest of the universe!
Can you travel in a speed faster than light
To visit earth from millions of light years away
In your pursuit to abduct humans
For your laboratory experiments
As UFO enthusiasts back in earth believe!
As we reason, universe is governed
By Einstein's irrevocable laws and equations
Suggesting, nothing can travel in speed faster than light!
Do you have a super Einstein in your world
Who suggests some objects
Traveling in speed faster than light?
And with that speed, you travel
Back & forth from distant galaxies
To any other destinations of your choice!
Do you often visit planet earth
To see your distant cousins
On board your space ship
Blinking lights of different hues in the night skies
Spotted only by our UFO enthusiasts;
And vanish in moments
Before scientists on earth chase to spot you!
In quest after tracing your abode in distant galaxies
And as a part of SETI project,
A Golden Plaque inscribed with scientific data
Encapsulated in Voyager space ship
Is still on its infinite journey to reach you
With having no response
From your end so far.
Don't be so unsocial you aliens, our distant cousins!
Respond quickly by emitting your signals where you are
Facilitating all living being in the universe
To be of help to each other
With sharing all scientific knowledge &wisdom
Acquired so far.
The poet is a former Civil Servant