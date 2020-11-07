Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 November, 2020, 12:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Home of Aliens!

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Mahbubar Rahman

Where are you Alien?
Do you exist in the known universe
Millions of light years away from us?
Or do exist in the parallel universe
Beyond humans ever conceived of, so far?


Like humans, do you have a nervous system
Needing Oxygen to inhale and breath?
Or you live on Hydrogen
Available aplenty in the rest of the universe!


Can you travel in a speed faster than light
To visit earth from millions of light years away
In your pursuit to abduct humans
For your laboratory experiments
As UFO enthusiasts back in earth believe!


As we reason, universe is governed
By Einstein's irrevocable laws and equations
Suggesting, nothing can travel in speed faster than light!


Do you have a super Einstein in your world
Who suggests some objects
Traveling in speed faster than light?
And with that speed, you travel
Back & forth from distant galaxies
To any other destinations of your choice!


Do you often visit planet earth
To see your distant cousins
On board your space ship
Blinking lights of different hues in the night skies
Spotted only by our UFO enthusiasts;
And vanish in moments
Before scientists on earth chase to spot you!


In quest  after tracing your abode in distant galaxies
And as a part of SETI project,
A Golden Plaque inscribed with scientific data
Encapsulated in Voyager space ship
Is still on its infinite journey to reach you
With having no response
From your end so far.


Don't be so unsocial you aliens, our distant cousins!
Respond quickly by emitting your signals where you are
Facilitating all living being in the universe
To be of help to each other
With sharing all scientific knowledge &wisdom
Acquired so far.






The poet is a former Civil Servant



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Home of Aliens!
Angelic Incarnation
MY LIFE AS THE LARGEST PERSON ON EARTH
A gynaecologist debuts her tranquillity in e-album poetry
Questions to life
If I Were Another
Spectacles
Twin Flash Fictions


Latest News
US state of Georgia says it will recount razor-thin vote
Top Democrat Pelosi calls Biden 'president-elect'
White House in reach for Biden as he builds leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia
Sri Lanka delays Twenty20 cricket league over virus
EC, other constitutional bodies politicised: Nazrul
Maldives extends state of health emergency
China sends 13 satellites into orbit with single rocket
Shakib returns home from USA
Sharmeen, Rashidul made ERF president, secretary
4 arrested with pistol, bullets in Ctg
Most Read News
15 more COVID deaths reported in country
3 killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Branding our tourism industry
10 new dengue cases reported: DGHS
4 Bangladeshis killed in Mauritius road crash
US presidency hangs in the balance as vote counts go on
Couple crushed under train in Banani
Padma Bridge's 36th span installed
Biden edges closer to White House
Our development in low turnout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft