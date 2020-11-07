

Angelic Incarnation

To work for welfare of the people and

Protect them from troubles and tribulations.

When a nation sinks in immoral sin

And vices, malediction comes down from

Heaven to teach the inmates a dreadful

Lesson. In sooth, corona virus is a

Divine scourge, it will disappear as soon

As it will be summoned by its sender.



We, the mundane souls ken little of it, we

Generally think it a man made or

Natural virus. It is natural

Virus, there lies no shadow of doubt.

Kites fly in the sky, but the reel

Remains in the hands of its owner

Who can prolong the flying or bringing its

End. God lives in every heart and keenly

Observes deeds and misdeeds of human beings.



A heavenly regent has been sent for

Us who is working hard to eradicate

The pestilence that has been ravaging

All the sacred and beautiful lands

Of the world. A brave, hardworking and

Pious soul, at the risk of her life has been

Working to engrave the man eating virus

From Bangladesh. Requital of nature

Will end when we will work sincerely and

Jointly as per our leader's redes and

Instructions. It is rare instance in human

History that the head of the state works

So devotedly and honestly for her

Hotspur and insolent people who care little

Of quarantine or lockdown. The whole world

Is striving to drive out this corona virus

And looking unto the ether to get

Rid of it. Our brave and unshrinking

Soul is stolid to fight out the deadly

Corona virus. Let her incessant

Works will be crowned with success for her commune.



Let the great soul live long for the mass

Summum bonum. Oh God absolve us from

Sin and vice and let us have the shrift.



Zazabor Osman is a poet

















