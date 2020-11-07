|
Angelic Incarnation
|
God sends for every nation a great soul
To work for welfare of the people and
Protect them from troubles and tribulations.
When a nation sinks in immoral sin
And vices, malediction comes down from
Heaven to teach the inmates a dreadful
Lesson. In sooth, corona virus is a
Divine scourge, it will disappear as soon
As it will be summoned by its sender.
We, the mundane souls ken little of it, we
Generally think it a man made or
Natural virus. It is natural
Virus, there lies no shadow of doubt.
Kites fly in the sky, but the reel
Remains in the hands of its owner
Who can prolong the flying or bringing its
End. God lives in every heart and keenly
Observes deeds and misdeeds of human beings.
A heavenly regent has been sent for
Us who is working hard to eradicate
The pestilence that has been ravaging
All the sacred and beautiful lands
Of the world. A brave, hardworking and
Pious soul, at the risk of her life has been
Working to engrave the man eating virus
From Bangladesh. Requital of nature
Will end when we will work sincerely and
Jointly as per our leader's redes and
Instructions. It is rare instance in human
History that the head of the state works
So devotedly and honestly for her
Hotspur and insolent people who care little
Of quarantine or lockdown. The whole world
Is striving to drive out this corona virus
And looking unto the ether to get
Rid of it. Our brave and unshrinking
Soul is stolid to fight out the deadly
Corona virus. Let her incessant
Works will be crowned with success for her commune.
Let the great soul live long for the mass
Summum bonum. Oh God absolve us from
Sin and vice and let us have the shrift.
Zazabor Osman is a poet