MY LIFE AS THE LARGEST PERSON ON EARTH





I was a human though, but unfortunately I metamorphosed into a giant. How? There is a big reason behind me turning into a giant. I was young then, when I met a giant, huge in size looking like an elephant.

I was a 6 year old curious child. I went creeping in the house of the giant not knowing what would happen next. I never knew where giants lived and how dangerous were they. Wondering around, my eyes suddenly caught a glimpse of a dark, dirty lodging where every type of insects were available which made me more intrigued to explore its origin and the mystery hidden inside. Quietly stepping inside with soft short steps, there I found a giant reading magical word in front of a dead person.

I froze like a statue and dumbfounded in a corner with fright, no one here to rescue me out of this house. There is no word in this world to describe how perplexed I was at that specific moment of my life by watching the giant bringing the dead back alive, which made me scream highly enough to reach the giant's ears. I ran as fast as I could. I thought I could escape from the house as I was a teeny-tiny thin girl.

I also thought that the giant's fat belly wouldn't make him run as fast as mine but all my assumption on being able to escape from this house was terribly wrong as my future turned out into something totally unexpected. Even after I ran as fast as I could and trembling away from the giant, I couldn't reach the exit as I tripped on an enormous toothbrush that was lying on the ground. All my hopes of surviving crumbled away. The giant came closer and told, "How dare you come inside my house. You even dared to make me so tired by running like an Olympic champion. I will not kill you but instead I will make you a giant like me so that you suffer for eternity Muahahaha!" snaked the giant like an evil.

Before I could speak a word he turned me straight into a giant. I don't remember what happened afterwards, I found myself sleeping in my crumbled bed as a giant.





















The enormous size of mine made all human beings around me feel like I was an alien. I didn't know where to go and at last I came to a decision to never step out-side of the house like many other giants do. That was the day when I understood how all giants feel and why they don't step out-side of their house.