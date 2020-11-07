A gynaecologist debuts her tranquillity in e-album poetry



Poetry Album

The enchanting and orchestrating recitation in her mixed e-album reveals love, sorrows, smiles and tears in real lives.

Through imagination the poet also a professional doctor an expert in gynaecology and obstetrics who after MBBS earned her Fellow of College of Physicians and Surgeons (FCPS)-the most prestigious degree within a short span of time has also proved her excellences in writing poems, literature and in recitation.

Apart from her own thirteen numbers poems she picked poems for recitation from others (Sadat Hossain, Taslima Nasrin and Lutfor Rahman).

The poet's sincerity is here as she delved into poetry since adolescence. Her revealing after passing the old time when there was studying medical science and a long time of practicing, now the sense are quite different.

In album releasing opening she said, "I am giving my quality time to poetry again and this time I am reciting my own poetry and some times of others that in my e-album there are also poems from famous writers."

"With this e-album the dream has also expanded a bit. I think I need to organize my work and give it stability."

The first e-album of poems came in pen drive and booklet titled "Shobder Onuronone Tumi" (You in the resonance of words)" that is desired realization of my dreams.

Few poems named Rater Rong (Colours of night), Majhi (boatmen) and Otripto (unsatisfied) are of expressing deep love, romance, self destructing and in some other poems there is a flavor of horror emotion among men and women caused by surroundings real life facts , poverty and other sensations.

Recitation of writer Taslima Nasrin's poem "Emon Venge Chure Valobasheni Keu" (No body loved in such desperate way) is one of the thirteen poems, revealed a trance of love and emotion.

Two others among thirteen also include writer Sadat Hossain's 'Tomay Amar Onek Kotha Bolar Ache' (I have a lot to tell you) and another by writer cum singer Lutfor Hassan.

Zakaria Srabon, the revered bachik artist and the extraordinary all-editing craftsman has embellished the realization of dreams.

Love is tough. Love survives through the worst of situations, and thrives through hope. Even when things seem hopeless love will find its way. Like this my love for my poetry got its way after a long break.

The poet Khaleda Rinu who is now serving the government's health ministry also thanked Incepta Pharmaceuticals that the company has already purchased the major numbers of the album in its electronic format that is a pen drive with extraordinary shape, color and strong firewall.

"I am grateful to those who have shown sincerity from the very beginning with their precious time. InshaAllah, the unwrapping of the package will be organized by friends soon".



























