All constitutional bodies politicised, alleges BNP





"All spheres of society are being ruined. Some state organisations have been destroyed by politicisation while some others by nepotism. All the constitutional institutions of the state have been weakened and made useless," he said.

Speaking at a doa mahfil, the BNP leader bemoaned that a constitutional body like the Election Commission (EC) has become so submissive that it always waits for the government's signal to "carry out orders".

Dhaka south city unit of Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal arranged the programme at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, seeking divine blessings for the speedy recovery of its general secretary Abdul Kader Bhuiyan Jewel and other leaders.

Nazrul, a BNP standing committee member, said the EC sought their party's opinions about its proposal on changing the local government election laws by 1st November. "We gave our feedback within the stipulated time (Nov 1). But they issued another letter on November 4, extending the time to November 15 going beyond rules. They surely did it as per the ruling party's dictate as it failed to give its feedback by November 1." -UNB





























