Saturday, 7 November, 2020, 12:52 AM
Home Back Page

Demra light factory fire under control

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent


A fire that broke out at a light factory at Konapara in the capital's Matuail area on Thursday afternoon was brought under control on Friday morning.
The fire broke out at the warehouse of Pasha Light Factory on Badsha Mia Road of Konapara under Demra Police station at 4:25pm and later spread to the fifth and seventh floors of the building, duty officer Dana Miah at Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters told The Daily Observer.
On information, 13 units of fire fighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze at around 9:55am, after 17 hours of frantic efforts,   he said. No casualty was reported in the incident.


