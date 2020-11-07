Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 7 November, 2020, 12:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Arms, Drug Cases

Adabar Thana AL leader Monir on 4-day remand

Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Court Correspondent

Moniruzzaman alias Monir , Vice President  of  Adabar Thana  Awami League,  was placed on a four day remand by a Dhaka court  in arms and drug cases.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain passed the order on Friday, said Mohammadpur Police AGRO, Md Mizanur Rahman
Officer-in-Charge Md Dulal Hossain (OC Operation) of   Mohammadpur Police Station produced Monir in the CMM court with a seven-day remand prayer in each case. The court granted a four-day remand for Monir
A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) -2, acting on a tip-off,   raided a house at Mohammadpur Pisciculture Housing Society on Thursday evening and arrested Monir with firearms and Yaba pills.
The RAB team also recovered an unlicensed shooter gun and 400 Yaba tablets from his possession.
 A  RAB source told the Daily Observer that Monir along with his family members fled the country while drives against casino were going on in the country.
When the situation returned to normal, he came back and started grabbing land and toll collection at Dhaka Udyan, Nabinagar Housing and Chandrima Udyan in the capital.
There is an allegation against Monir that he grabbed plots from ten housing companies in Mohammadpur area, using political power.
In the last three months he grabbed four plots at Dhaka Udyan by making false documents.  Around 75 criminal cases against Monir have remained pending with different police station in the capital. A large number of GDs were also filed against him.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suu Kyi’s NLD expected to win second term
All constitutional bodies politicised, alleges BNP
BD opens first Islamic school for transgender Muslims
Demra light factory fire under control
49th National Cooperatives Day today
Adabar Thana AL leader Monir on 4-day remand
68 gold bars found in Biman flight
Rich nations fall short on climate finance pledge


Latest News
US state of Georgia says it will recount razor-thin vote
Top Democrat Pelosi calls Biden 'president-elect'
White House in reach for Biden as he builds leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia
Sri Lanka delays Twenty20 cricket league over virus
EC, other constitutional bodies politicised: Nazrul
Maldives extends state of health emergency
China sends 13 satellites into orbit with single rocket
Shakib returns home from USA
Sharmeen, Rashidul made ERF president, secretary
4 arrested with pistol, bullets in Ctg
Most Read News
15 more COVID deaths reported in country
3 killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Branding our tourism industry
10 new dengue cases reported: DGHS
4 Bangladeshis killed in Mauritius road crash
US presidency hangs in the balance as vote counts go on
Couple crushed under train in Banani
Padma Bridge's 36th span installed
Biden edges closer to White House
Our development in low turnout
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft