Adabar Thana AL leader Monir on 4-day remand





Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain passed the order on Friday, said Mohammadpur Police AGRO, Md Mizanur Rahman

Officer-in-Charge Md Dulal Hossain (OC Operation) of Mohammadpur Police Station produced Monir in the CMM court with a seven-day remand prayer in each case. The court granted a four-day remand for Monir

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) -2, acting on a tip-off, raided a house at Mohammadpur Pisciculture Housing Society on Thursday evening and arrested Monir with firearms and Yaba pills.

The RAB team also recovered an unlicensed shooter gun and 400 Yaba tablets from his possession.

A RAB source told the Daily Observer that Monir along with his family members fled the country while drives against casino were going on in the country.

When the situation returned to normal, he came back and started grabbing land and toll collection at Dhaka Udyan, Nabinagar Housing and Chandrima Udyan in the capital.

There is an allegation against Monir that he grabbed plots from ten housing companies in Mohammadpur area, using political power.

In the last three months he grabbed four plots at Dhaka Udyan by making false documents. Around 75 criminal cases against Monir have remained pending with different police station in the capital. A large number of GDs were also filed against him.

















