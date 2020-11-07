|
68 gold bars found in Biman flight
Published : Saturday, 7 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 32
|
Customs officers found 68 gold bars inside a seat of a Bangladesh Biman plane at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on Friday.
The gold bars weighing 7.888 kilograms were discovered hidden during a search inside a toilet of the aircraft coming from Dubai, Customs officers said.
Mubinul Kabir, director general of Customs Intelligence said."We had a tip off about the gold smuggling and seized the bars.
The gold bars are worth about Tk 5 crore in Bangladesh market, the DG said.